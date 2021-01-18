ELECTION 2020

Cedar Rapids man can be seen in video of U.S. Capitol invasion

07:31AM | Mon, January 18, 2021

Cedar Rapids man can be seen in video of U.S. Capitol invasion

06:45AM | Mon, January 18, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man who was part of the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol was captured on video coverage of the pandemonium by a news reporter.

Leo Kelly, who said he “wanted to see what was going on” as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, can be seen in video shot by Luke Mogelson of the New Yorker magazine.

Before entering the Capitol, Kelly had attended a “stop the steal” rally where Trump spoke, telling the crowd to never concede and that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

In the video that the New Yorker posted online Friday, Kelly can be seen inside the Senate chamber beginning at about 7:55. Kelly is on the right hand side of the frame, joining others as a protester at the Senate president’s desk calls on those around him to “say a prayer in this sacred place.”

Kelly can be seen taking a knee as the prayer leader gives “thanks to our heavenly father for this opportunity to stand up for our God-given unalienable rights.”

Kelly has not been listed among those the federal Department of Justice said have been charged “related to crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6.”

So far, only one Iowan, QAnon backer Douglas Jensen, has been charged. His charges include: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; and obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

