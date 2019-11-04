Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man charged with murder after shooting at party on Saturday

Jermaine A. Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man, who witnesses say became angry at party, then left but came back with handgun and shot another man, was charged Monday with first-degree murder.

Sixth Judicial Associate District Judge Nicholas Scott ordered a $1 million cash only bail for Jermaine Walker, 36, who is also charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police were called to a shooting Saturday at 932 38 St. SE, where they found Wayne Jones, 31, of Cedar Rapids, with a gunshot wound that went through his right arm and then lodged in his chest. He was taken to the hospital but died shortly after being admitted, a criminal complaint shows.

Witnesses told police Walker had been a party at that residence earlier and became “agitated” with several others at the party, according to the complaint. Walker then left but came back a short time later with a handgun and shot Jones, who was sitting in the living room. Walker then pointed his gun at a witness and threatened to shoot if the person contacted police.

The complaint shows Walker left the residence but was arrested by police about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the Hy-Vee parking lot at 4035 Mount Vernon Road SE.

During a police interview, Walker admitted to being at the party but denied shooting Jones, the complaint shows.

Walker was charged Monday with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in a separate incident on Oct. 19. He is accused of striking Euery J. Williams in the head two times with a revolver, according to a criminal complaint.

Williams identified Walker by the name of “Cheeko” from a photo lineup, saying he was the man who struck him with the revolver in an outdoor patio area on 16 Avenue last month.

Judge Scott ordered a $10,000 cash only bail on this offense.

Walker has previous convictions for drunken driving, attempt to elude and drugs.

If convicted, Walker faces life in prison without parole. 

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

