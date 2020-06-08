Cedar Rapids man arrested after being spotted with rifle in Iowa City protest

IOWA CITY — A Cedar Rapids man faces a weapons charge after being spotted in a protest carrying a rifle.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, 19-year-old Brandon T. Owen, of Cedar Rapids, was observed by police in the middle of a large crowd carrying an “AR-15 style” rifle. Police said Owen was later found driving a vehicle and was stopped for a traffic offense.

Owen was investigated for impaired driving and the rifle was found in the vehicle. A urine sample was obtained, but a presumptive test showed the presence of THC, police said. Owen was arrested and faces one count of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.

Iowa City Police Sgt. Doug Hart said citizens can carry weapons as long as they have a permit to carry.

