Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man arrested after being spotted with rifle in Iowa City protest

Brandon T. Owen
Brandon T. Owen

IOWA CITY — A Cedar Rapids man faces a weapons charge after being spotted in a protest carrying a rifle.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, 19-year-old Brandon T. Owen, of Cedar Rapids, was observed by police in the middle of a large crowd carrying an “AR-15 style” rifle. Police said Owen was later found driving a vehicle and was stopped for a traffic offense.

Owen was investigated for impaired driving and the rifle was found in the vehicle. A urine sample was obtained, but a presumptive test showed the presence of THC, police said. Owen was arrested and faces one count of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.

Iowa City Police Sgt. Doug Hart said citizens can carry weapons as long as they have a permit to carry.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Arrested Iowa City protest leader held without bond

Minneapolis council majority backs disbanding police force

Iowa City protest leader arrested on 'unlawful assembly' count

George Floyd protests spread to smaller, mostly white towns

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What will school look like this fall? Cedar Rapids district working on 3 plans

Turnout surges for Cedar Rapids rally and march

Vandals tag Kinnick with spray paint after former players decry racial bias

Alliant Credit Union closes two offices

A trip through Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska reveals varied historical attractions

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.