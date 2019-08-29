Public Safety

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Wednesday, August 28

The Gazette
Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic
Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic

This map shows locations for arrests made by the Cedar Rapids Police Department on Wednesday, August 28, according to a daily report provided to The Gazette.

Click on the markers to see arrest location, name of person arrested, date and time, and arrest charge(s). Addresses have been changed to the block level for arrests involving a victim.

This day’s map will be taken offline within a month.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

<< PREVIOUS DAY'S ARRESTS

 

Related pages:

To view a data table showing several weeks of arrests, visit our Cedar Rapids police arrest blotter page.

You can explore a Cedar Rapids police map of all incidents for the past month at this link.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Illinois man pleads to lesser charges in Cedar Rapids woman's shooting

Iowa can't 'arrest our way out of this problem,' U.S. Drug Czar says

Cedar Rapids man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl

Marion Police investigating altercation that led to two stabbings

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A.J. Epenesa: From Tigers to Tigerhawk, with Samoa in his heart

Deere names new CEO

Bidens to visit Cedar Rapids, Iowa City Labor Day picnics

Klinzman: I won't aplogize for being anti-fascist

Governor Street bridge will open - temporarily - for Iowa football gameday in Iowa City

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.