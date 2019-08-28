Public Safety

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Tuesday, August 27

Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic

This map shows locations for arrests made by the Cedar Rapids Police Department on Tuesday, August 27, according to a daily report provided to The Gazette.

Click on the markers to see arrest location, name of person arrested, date and time, and arrest charge(s). Addresses have been changed to the block level for arrests involving a victim.

This day’s map will be taken offline within a month.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

