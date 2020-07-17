Cedar Rapids man faces four trials in sexual assaults of four different women

Background

IOWA CITY — One sexual assault investigation involving a Cedar Rapids man rapidly led police to three other women who accused the same man of forcing himself on them in 2017 and 2018.

Some of those women told police Carlos Allen Hivento, 32, sexually assaulted them outside downtown Iowa City bars. One of them said she was incapacitated and he filmed the sex acts with his cellphone. Another one said Hivento gave her a drink and she blacked out but a witness saw the sexual assault.

In the original case, Hivento was charged with four felony counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of invasion of privacy, both aggravated misdemeanors.

Criminal complaints showed there were four incidents of sexual abuse with a 19-year-old woman on Nov. 18, 2018.

Hivento recorded himself with his cellphone in a sex act with the 19-year-old in an apartment stairwell next to the Fieldhouse Bar on the Pedestrian Mall, according to the complaint. Police said the woman was “visibly incapacitated” in the video and could not give consent.

“It was not known to the victim she was being recorded during the sex act or even that the sex act was occurring,” according to the complaint.

A complaint indicated Hivento and the woman then went to the Iowa House Hotel on the University of Iowa campus, where Hivento again recorded a sex act.

When police took Hivento into custody and brought him into the Johnson County Jail, they recovered a powdery substance in one of his shirt pockets, according to a complaint. Police said it tested positive for cocaine.

Hivento also was charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance.

What’s happened since

After reports from the three women, Hivento was charged with three additional counts of third-degree sexual abuse. More details about those cases were revealed through court documents.

In one incident, Hivento is accused of grabbing a woman outside a downtown Iowa City bar, which isn’t identified, on June 28, 2017, and telling her he wanted to show her something, according to a complaint. He led her to the rooftop of the bar and sexually abused her, the complaint said.

The woman tried to send a text message to a friend for help but Hivento prevented her from using her phone. She was able to get his phone number so she could identify him later. Hivento sent her a text, identifying himself as “Karlos,” police said.

The next incident happened May 5, 2018, when Hivento met a different woman at a downtown bar and asked her to dance. He pulled her out a back door, through an alley and onto a rooftop.

When the woman said she wanted to get back to her friend, Hivento pulled her to the ground, causing her to hit her head, police said. He then sexually assaulted her.

Her friend told police the woman was upset and crying when she returned from the rooftop.

A third woman told police she met Hivento through a friend, and he provided drugs for them on Sept. 1, 2018, according to a complaint. Police said Hivento took them to an abandoned apartment and gave the woman a drink. She said it made her feel “weird and blacked out.”

A person with the woman told police he saw Hivento perform a sex act on the woman while she was asleep or passed out.

Assistant Johnson County Attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith said a plea agreement was made with Hivento in all four cases, and he agreed to it Feb. 27. But then he decided against it and asked for a new lawyer the next day.

Brandon Schrock, Hivento’s lawyer, asked to withdraw from the case, saying there had been a “breakdown of the attorney-client relationship,” according to a court document.

Sixth Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Grady appointed Eric Tindal as Hivento’s lawyer.

A tentative trial date of Sept. 15 was reset in May for all four sexual assault cases, but each case will be tried separately because there are different victims. Jury trials have been postponed until after Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zimmermann Smith said she didn’t know if the trials still would happen in September or not.

If Hivento is convicted on all charges, he faces up to 74 years in prison.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com