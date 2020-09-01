IOWA CITY — A Des Moines Black Lives Matter organizer faces nine felony charges after University of Iowa police officers were injured during protests on Monday night.

According to University of Iowa Department of Public Safety criminal complaints, around 8:28 p.m. Monday, Matthew D.C. Bruce, 24, of Iowa City was near the UI president’s home at the intersection of Church and Clinton streets during a Black Lives Matter protest when he was seen by officers holding a laser beam light and pointing it in officers’ eyes.

Police said multiple officers were injured and required medical treatment. Police tried but could not apprehend Bruce at the time.

Bruce was later seen on the UI Pentacrest around 11:36 p.m. again shining the laser in officers’ eyes. He was arrested by police four minutes later.

Bruce faces nine counts of assault on a peace officer with intent to injure, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He also faces one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

Bruce has been identified in multiple news reports as an organizer of the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement, a group that has organized protests in Des Moines in the days following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was killed in May after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, his death sparking Black Lives Matter rallies nationwide.

Monday was the fourth straight night of protests in Iowa City, led by the Iowa Freedom Riders, a group that has organized rallies and worked to enact police reforms in Iowa City since Floyd’s death.

