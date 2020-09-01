Public Safety

Black Lives Matter protester arrested after shining laser beam into officers' eyes, police say

IOWA CITY — A Des Moines Black Lives Matter organizer faces nine felony charges after University of Iowa police officers were injured during protests on Monday night.

According to University of Iowa Department of Public Safety criminal complaints, around 8:28 p.m. Monday, Matthew D.C. Bruce, 24, of Iowa City was near the UI president’s home at the intersection of Church and Clinton streets during a Black Lives Matter protest when he was seen by officers holding a laser beam light and pointing it in officers’ eyes.

Police said multiple officers were injured and required medical treatment. Police tried but could not apprehend Bruce at the time.

Bruce was later seen on the UI Pentacrest around 11:36 p.m. again shining the laser in officers’ eyes. He was arrested by police four minutes later.

Bruce faces nine counts of assault on a peace officer with intent to injure, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He also faces one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

Bruce has been identified in multiple news reports as an organizer of the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement, a group that has organized protests in Des Moines in the days following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was killed in May after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, his death sparking Black Lives Matter rallies nationwide.

Monday was the fourth straight night of protests in Iowa City, led by the Iowa Freedom Riders, a group that has organized rallies and worked to enact police reforms in Iowa City since Floyd’s death.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

BLM protesters accused of assaulting Iowa City pedestrians with water bottles

Homeowner shoots intruder after bizarre night in Palo, authorities say

Decorah woman identified as driver in fatal I-380 crash Friday

Harmful to humans, Iowa derecho could help wildlife

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Thousands still without internet 3 weeks after derecho

Iowa's university counties have over 30% positive coronavirus tests

Cedar Rapids schools revising staffing for online start for middle, high school students after derecho

Kanye West, Iowa's mail-in ballots and the weaponization of paperwork

Help us document history: Share your derecho story with The Gazette and The History Center

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.