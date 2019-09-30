Argument over Carson King, Busch Light leads to assault in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY — The wild ride that has been the Carson King story has resulted in more than $2 million raised for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, the dismissal of a newspaper reporter, and now, an arrest in North Liberty.

North Liberty police responded to an assault around 8:43 p.m. Friday. Police said 21-year-old Jordan M. Lewis had gotten into a fight with his brother over King “that resulted in a fist fight.” Police said Lewis hit his brother in the mouth with a closed fist, causing him to suffer a large cut on his lip.

The brothers have lived together for the last year, police said.

King, 24, of Altoona, catapulted to fame on Sept. 14 when his sign appealing for Busch Light appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay before the annual Cy-Hawk football game in Ames. When funds started pouring into King’s Venmo account, he announced would redirect the money to the children’s hospital. The story quickly went viral and reached a national audience as donations climbed.

King’s tale took another twist however, when — according to the Des Moines Register — a reporter assigned to do a profile on him discovered two racist tweets from when he was 16. On Sept. 24, King issued a public apology and Anheuser-Busch announced they were severing future ties with him.

North Liberty Police Chief Diane Venenga said Busch’s decision is what caused the fight between Lewis and his brother.

“I do not have anything further on where the involved parties landed on the issue,” Venenga said.

Following the Register’s reporting, the newspaper faced a backlash on social media and online sleuths discovered the reporter who wrote King’s profile had make racist and homophobic remarks online, as well. The Register parted ways with the reporter.

In the meantime, however, King’s fundraiser — which ends Monday — hit the $2 million mark on Friday.

As for Lewis, he was arrested and faces one count of domestic assault causing injury, a serious misdemeanor.

