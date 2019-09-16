Public Safety

Iowa City man arrested after gas station robbery

Alexander Torres
Alexander Torres

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of robbing a convenience store while armed with a knife.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around 2 a.m. Monday, 29-year-old Alexander M. Torres entered the B.P. gas station at 1920 Lower Muscatine Road armed with a knife. Police said Torres grabbed a Mountain Dew, cigarettes and a bag of Funyuns and attempted to steal the items.

Police said Torres’ actions were witnessed by the clerk, who followed Torres outside of the store. When the clerk confronted Torres, Torres displayed an approximately 2.5-foot long metal baton, police said. The clerk grabbed the baton away from Torres, who then reached for a knife located in a holster on his belt, police said.

Police said the clerk gathered up the stolen items and told Torres to leave. Torres later came back for his bike, which he had left at the gas station. The clerk told police he saw Torres looking inside the gas station and opening the door. Police said the clerk yelled at Torres and chased him while calling the police.

Responding officers found Torres in a tree nearby, police said. Torres was still carrying the knife he had earlier, police said.

Torres was arrested and faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

More flooding likely along lower Missouri River this week

Cedar Rapids man robbed 3 at gunpoint Friday, police said

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Saturday, September 14

A summer of shootings in Burlington

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Fact Checker: Steyer half right about Iowa's young voters- was it the half that mattered?

Iowa prison population highest in 8 years

In Iowa free land giveaways can be imperfect fix for rural housing shortage

Deans of Iowa Democrats decry grip of 'party elite'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.