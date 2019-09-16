Iowa City man arrested after gas station robbery

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of robbing a convenience store while armed with a knife.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around 2 a.m. Monday, 29-year-old Alexander M. Torres entered the B.P. gas station at 1920 Lower Muscatine Road armed with a knife. Police said Torres grabbed a Mountain Dew, cigarettes and a bag of Funyuns and attempted to steal the items.

Police said Torres’ actions were witnessed by the clerk, who followed Torres outside of the store. When the clerk confronted Torres, Torres displayed an approximately 2.5-foot long metal baton, police said. The clerk grabbed the baton away from Torres, who then reached for a knife located in a holster on his belt, police said.

Police said the clerk gathered up the stolen items and told Torres to leave. Torres later came back for his bike, which he had left at the gas station. The clerk told police he saw Torres looking inside the gas station and opening the door. Police said the clerk yelled at Torres and chased him while calling the police.

Responding officers found Torres in a tree nearby, police said. Torres was still carrying the knife he had earlier, police said.

Torres was arrested and faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

