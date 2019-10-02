Coralville man accused of attempting to break into the Old Capitol Building

IOWA CITY — Like something out of a low budget heist flick, a Coralville man is accused of attempting to break into the Old Capitol on the University of Iowa campus.

According to University of Iowa Department of Public Safety criminal complaints, officers were called to the Old Capitol around 8:13 p.m. Tuesday for a burglary alarm. Police said video footage shows 29-year-old Alexander M. Torres attempting to enter the south entrance of the Old Capitol.

When officers found Torres, he had already removed a door hinge and was in the process of attempting to remove two others, police said. Officers also recovered a small hammer.

Police said Torres admitted to trying to enter the Old Capitol in order to “take control” of the building and steal documents inside. It is unclear what documents Torres was after.

Torres was arrested and faces charges of third-degree attempted burglary and possession of burglar’s tools, both aggravated misdemeanors’ and fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor.

The incident is the latest in a series of somewhat bizarre crimes involving Torres. He was accused last month of entering the BP gas station at 1920 Lower Muscatine Road around 2 a.m. on Sept. 16. Police said Torres grabbed a number of items and attempted to steal them. When confronted by a clerk, Torres displayed a metal baton and later reached for a knife, police said.

Torres was told by the clerk to leave, but later returned to retrieve his bike, police said. The clerk chased Torres away while calling police. Responding officers found Torres hiding in a tree nearby. He was arrested and faces one county of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, for that offense.

