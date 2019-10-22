Former Amana-area youth baseball club president accused of stealing $30,000 from organization

TIFFIN — The former president of the Clippers Baseball Club is accused of misappropriating club funds in other to cover personal expenses, such as child support.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, in July 2017, Adam J. Henderson, 40, of Cedar Rapids, became president of the Clippers Baseball Club — a non-profit competitive baseball organization that serves the Clear Creek Amana School District Area but is not affiliated with the district. Authorities said Henderson eventually took over treasurer duties, as well.

The sheriff’s office said in June 2019, Henderson wrote a check on the club account, which bounced. Other members of the club then began their own investigation into the club’s finances and Henderson resigned. Authorities said Henderson also made incriminating statements in a text message.

The sheriff’s office began their investigation once the baseball club reported the theft. The investigation showed that Henderson wrote himself checks, made withdrawals, used the club’s debit card, deposited club funds into his personal bank account and wrote checks to pay his rent.

Henderson “used the stolen funds to pay for personal activities such as dining, travel and to pay child support,” the criminal complaint states. His thefts totaled more than $30,000, the sheriff’s office said.

During an interview with a detective, Henderson admitted to the theft and “said he took full responsibility,” authorities said.

Henderson has been arrested and faces one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

