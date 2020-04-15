4 charged with violating governor's order to avoid large groups after shooting in SE Cedar Rapids park

Police say four individuals face charges in connection with a large melee that took place on April 8 at Bever Park in southeast Cedar Rapids that resulted in one person being shot.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, three adults and one juvenile are accused of violating Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order to avoid gathering in groups larger than 10 people.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said these are the first charges of this kind in Cedar Rapids. In other situations involving large groups, he said warnings have been sufficient.

“Education and/or warnings have been sufficient in other cases of large gatherings,” Buelow said in an email to The Gazette Wednesday. “But, these individuals are accused of willingly going to Bever Park with a gathering of more than 10 people to participate in or watch a fight.”

Police said Dewayne L. Hunt, 18; Brenna Rae Scott, 19; Timiana Taylor, 18, and a 16-year-old female are each accused of willingly going to a gathering of more than 10 people, and Taylor faces an additional charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly engaging in a fight while at the park.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Iowa Department of Public Health, violating the orders in the governor’s Disaster Emergency Proclamation that was issued on March 17 — and includes the order to avoid groups larger than 10 — is a simple misdemeanor.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched at about 2:20 p.m. on April 8 to Bever Park, in the 2700 block of Bever Avenue SE, for reports of a disturbance involving a large group of individuals and several gunshots fired. Callers reported approximately 20 juveniles were involved in a fight.

When they arrived, officers said they found an 18-year old female who had sustained a gunshot wound. The injury appeared to be non-life threatening, police said.

Police said several juveniles were still on scene when officers arrived.

Investigators gathered information from bystanders and witnesses, police said, as well as collected any available video footage that might show what happened.

