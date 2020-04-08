Melee at Bever Park in SE Cedar Rapids ends with 18-year-old woman getting shot, police say

Police are investigating a shooting incident at Bever Park in southeast Cedar Rapids that left an 18-year-old woman injured.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 2700 Block of Bever Avenue SE for reports of a disturbance involving a large group of individuals and several gunshots.

The police said callers described a group of about 20 juveniles involved in a fight.

Officers arrived at the park and found an 18-year-old female had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Several juveniles were still at the scene when officers arrived, public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said. Investigators are also collecting any video footage of the incident.

No arrests have been made Buelow said, but “several charges may be filed, including knowingly disobeying the governor’s proclamation (regarding) social gathering of more than 10 people.”

“This is entirely irresponsible and shameful that their actions now involve health care provider resources in the middle of a public health emergency,” he added.

Buelow said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with details about this incident is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

