$2.5 million bail for man accused of fatally shooting two teens, injuring two others outside smoke shop

CEDAR RAPIDS — A judge Wednesday ordered a $2.5 million cash only bail for a 26-year-old man, who police say fired a "series of shots" into a vehicle, fatally shooting two teens and seriously wounding two others May 18 in the parking lot of an Iowa Smoke Shop.

Sixth Judicial District Magistrate Carrie Bryner said she knew this was an emotional time for all the families involved but asked those members and others in the crowded courtroom to remain quiet during the initial appearance for Andre Richardson of Cedar Rapids.

Richardson, wearing a safety smock, appeared by video from the jail, was charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and one count each of intimidation with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and going armed with intent.

He is accused of fatally shooting Royal Abram and Matrell Johnson, both 18, of Cedar Rapids. Richardson also shot and seriously injured two 19-year-olds, Booker McKinney and Kayla Panos-Blackcloud, according to a criminal complaint.

William Brown, Abram’s grandfather, who attended the hearing with Johnson’s grandmother, Elizabeth Johnson, after the hearing, said he and his family is not doing well with this “tragic” loss.

“My daughter is really taking it hard,” William Brown said. “He was her only son.” It’s hard when you lose a grandchild.”

William Brown said he was close to his grandson. He would come over to play cards with him and the teen would mow his grandfather’s yard.

“I’m sad but I’ve been praying to God that an arrest would be made,” William Brown said. “I hate to say it … but I wished Iowa would bring back the death penalty.”

He also said that he hopes people stop putting stuff on social media when things like this happen.

“Let the police handle it,” William Brown said.

A complaint shows officers arrived at the smoke shop about 1:20 a.m. where they found four people had been shot while inside a black Buick Rendezvous.

During the investigation, police interviewed witnesses and reviewed the smoke shop’s surveillance images and were able to identify Richardson as the shooter.

Investigators said Richardson was in the front seat of a vehicle driven by Alexandra Smith, 24, who was named as a person of interest, according to the complaint. Deshawn Hull Jr., 21, Kenyauta Keith, 19, and Colby Shannon, 22 — who police had also named as persons of interest — were also in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Video surveillance showed Smith’s vehicle arrived in the parking lot “just minutes before” Panos-Blackcloud’s sport utility vehicle pulled in. As Panos-Blackcloud parked her SUV, Richardson jumped out of Smith’s vehicle and “fired a series of shots with a .45-caliber handgun at close range at all the occupants,” the complaint shows.

The video shows the gun jammed several times as Richardson repeatedly shot into the SUV, and each time he cleared the weapon and continued to fire, according to the complaint. Richardson then got back into Smith’s vehicle and they drove away.

The complaint shows Johnson and Abram — who died at the scene — were both in the back seat, while Panos-Blackcloud was in the driver’s seat and McKinney was in the front passenger seat.

McKinney and Panos-Blackcloud remain hospitalized, according to police.

Authorities captured Richardson hiding in a garage about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at 229 21 Ave. SW, after being bitten by a police dog.

Cedar Rapids police officers and U.S. Marshals Task Force members received information he was in the area of the 300 block of 22nd Avenue SW, said Greg Buelow, Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman, said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area and found Richardson, who ran, police said. Officers set up a perimeter around the area and used a police dog to track him.

No details were disclosed about just where he was first spotted or the circumstances of why he was there. But Tuesday afternoon, police with a warrant were searching a house in that 300 block of 22nd Avenue SW, Buelow said.

“Fortunately, we had a lot of feet on the ground, a dog on the ground, and we were able to find him,” Cedar Rapids police Chief Deputy Tom Jonker said Tuesday. “He was bit, but mildly and no officers or citizens were hurt.”

While surveillance video played a vital role in the investigation, Jonker said social media also proved valuable.

“Social media was very helpful in putting together this investigation,” he said. “And not just with this investigation, but with others too."

Buelow said police are no longer seeking other "people of interest" in the case, but he added that the investigation continues and investigators didn’t indicate if additional individuals could be arrested.

If convicted, Richardson faces two life sentences.

