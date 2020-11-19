Public Safety

22-year-old Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 7 years for sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 22-year-old Cedar Rapids man was convicted Thursday for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl and sentenced to up to 7 years in prison.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Sean McPartland accepted the plea and approved the sentencing in writing for J’Waun J. Brown. He pleaded to one count of lascivious acts with a child and enticing a minor.

Written pleas and sentencings for felony charges are allowed by the Iowa Supreme Court during the pandemic if the defense and prosecution are in agreement.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl, during a forensic interview at the St. Luke’s Child Protection Center, said Brown enticed her to come to a residence where he engaged in a sex act with her between Jan. 15 and Feb. 11.

The charges were amended from the original charge of third-degree sexual abuse and enticing a minor.

When investigators questioned Brown, he admitted to the sexual abuse but claimed he was unaware of the girl’s age.

Investigators obtained text messages between Brown and the girl, which confirmed the girl’s account.

Brown was sentenced to five years on the lascivious acts and two years for the misdemeanor enticement charge, which were ran consecutively for up to seven years. He also must be on the sex offender registry and on a special parole, because this is a sexual offense, for 10 years.

Brown has previous convictions for forgery and assault causing bodily injury.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

