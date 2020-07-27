Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man lured 12-year-old girl to southeast residence and sexually abused her, police say

J'Waun J. Brown
J’Waun J. Brown

A 22-year-old Cedar Rapids man was arrested Thursday after a 12-year-old girl reported he had sexually abused her at a residence in southeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told police that J’Waun J. Brown had “enticed her to come to (a) residence where he engaged in a sex act with her,” sometime between Jan. 15 and Feb. 11.

When confronted, police said Brown admitted to the act, but claimed he did not know the child’s age.

Investigators said text messages between Brown and the girl confirmed the girl’s account.

Brown faces one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of enticing a minor.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

