20-year-old dies after shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has released the identified of the 20-year-old who was shot on November 25 in what police believe to be a targeted attack.

According to a police department media release, Levi Hunter Allen Holten, 20, of Cedar Rapids was found shot in an alley at the 1500 block between C Avenue and D Avenue NE. Police said that Holten’s injury was serious at the time, and he was transported to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment. Police were informed that Holten died this morning, according to the release.

Holten was found by police at 5:17 a.m. and transported by Area Ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital with a wound to his abdomen. Public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said after the shooting that police believed the shooting was targeted and not a threat to the public at large.

The body will be transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy, according to the release, and there is an active, ongoing investigation into the incident.

The police department is encouraging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463). Tipsters can also text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip to trade information with an investigator, and text STOP to opt out at any time.