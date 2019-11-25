Public Safety

20-year-old shot in northeast Cedar Rapids early Monday

Police believe shooting was targeted

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 20-year-old man was shot Monday morning in northeast Cedar Rapids in what police believe is a targeted shooting.

At 5:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to an alley of the 1500 block of C Avenue NE to find the man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department. The injury is considered serious, police said.

Based on preliminary information, the shooting appears to be targeted, the city’s public safety communications coordinator Greg Buelow said.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, police said, and no information has been released about a suspect.

