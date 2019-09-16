Public Safety

11-year-old boy hit by car, Iowa City driver left without contacting parents or law enforcement, police say

Allison Offerman
Allison Offerman

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman is accused of hitting an 11-year-old boy with her car and failing to report the collision.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around 7:40 a.m. Sept. 13, 31-year-old Allison A. Offerman was driving west on Muscatine Avenue and turned left onto Wade Street. Police said an 11-year-old boy was walking east in the cross walk and Offerman hit him with her car.

The boy rolled up onto Offerman’s Buick Encore and then was tossed several feet in front of the vehicle, police said. He suffered road rash, complained of pain and walked with a limp after being struck, police said.

Police said Offerman wrote down her name and phone number on a piece of paper and gave it to the boy. Offerman told police she checked the boy for injuries. Police said she did not contact the boy’s parents, school or law enforcement or leave her address, registration or insurance information.

Police said the boy continued to school after being hit. School staff contacted his parents after seeing his injuries, police said. Nearby surveillance footage from Kum & Go shows the collision, police said.

Offerman was arrested and faces one count of leaving the scene of an injury accident, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City police nab twins after chase, crash

Iowa City man arrested after gas station robbery

More flooding likely along lower Missouri River this week

Cedar Rapids man robbed 3 at gunpoint Friday, police said

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Bike lanes vs. parking spaces: Iowa City weighs options for Dodge, Governor streets

Wesley Center at University of Iowa in 'ongoing negotiations' to sell

Is there a good way to say, 'You're fired?'

Pella's Central College seeks to shake up tuition strategy

Fact Checker: Steyer half right about Iowa's young voters- was it the half that mattered?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.