11-year-old boy hit by car, Iowa City driver left without contacting parents or law enforcement, police say

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman is accused of hitting an 11-year-old boy with her car and failing to report the collision.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around 7:40 a.m. Sept. 13, 31-year-old Allison A. Offerman was driving west on Muscatine Avenue and turned left onto Wade Street. Police said an 11-year-old boy was walking east in the cross walk and Offerman hit him with her car.

The boy rolled up onto Offerman’s Buick Encore and then was tossed several feet in front of the vehicle, police said. He suffered road rash, complained of pain and walked with a limp after being struck, police said.

Police said Offerman wrote down her name and phone number on a piece of paper and gave it to the boy. Offerman told police she checked the boy for injuries. Police said she did not contact the boy’s parents, school or law enforcement or leave her address, registration or insurance information.

Police said the boy continued to school after being hit. School staff contacted his parents after seeing his injuries, police said. Nearby surveillance footage from Kum & Go shows the collision, police said.

Offerman was arrested and faces one count of leaving the scene of an injury accident, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com