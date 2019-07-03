Neil Young concert in Marion? It turns out probably not

Questions have arisen after the Artisan’s Sanctuary announced it booked musician Neil Young to perform at Woodstock Revisited, a festival the local nonprofit is putting on in Marion’s Lowe Park on Aug. 18.

After Artisan’s Sanctuary President Jim Jacobmeyer announced the performance, he told The Gazette he booked the artist after connecting with him on Twitter after tweeting about the Woodstock festival, which Artisan’s Sanctuary is throwing at the park’s Klopfenstein Amphitheater in honor of the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock music festival.

However, Warner Bros. Records, which represents Young, declined to confirm the performance when contacted by The Gazette. Young’s official website, neilyoungarchives.com, does not list the show on his schedule.

Jacobmeyer said he booked Young by working with someone named Doris Ramey, and said her contact information from a signed agreement identified her as “Doris Ramey, Representative Agent, MoTown Records, motownrecord.com, NeilYoungTours.org@gmail.com,” and a phone number.

However, emails to that address went unanswered, the phone number is a Google subscriber number that went to voicemail, and the website NeilYoungTours.org does not exist. The actual Motown Records does not capitalize Town, and its website is motownrecords.com, with an “s.” Also, Motown Records does not represent Neil Young.

Tickets were on sale on Eventbrite for $20. Jacobmeyer told The Gazette about 650 tickets had been sold to the festival as of the end of Tuesday, and said Neil Young had agreed to a nominal $2,000 fee for the appearance, which was to be a 30 minute acoustic performance to cap off the night.

“After this hectic European tour, he just thought he’d stop by, and he said, ‘I need to unwind,’” Jacobmeyer said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

After the initial phone conversation with The Gazette and then sending the email with Doris Ramey’s contact information, Jacobmeyer did not immediately respond to further requests via email and phone call for comment.

People who bought a ticket through Eventbrite can request a refund through the website, though the website’s policy is that Eventbrite’s fees will not be refunded.

The Woodstock Revisited festival has several others on the lineup. They are Zoot & Newt Band, Boy-Scout Hippies, Moving Target, Beaker Brothers and Winterland, along with food and art vendors. It is scheduled from 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 18.

l Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com