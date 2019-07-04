It's official: Neil Young isn't coming

One day after reporting by The Gazette raised doubts about an announcement that musician and singer Neil Young would perform at an August festival in Marion, the festival’s organizer has confirmed Young will not appear.

Jim Jacobmeyer, president of the Artisan’s Sanctuary, the nonprofit putting on the Woodstock Revisited music festival, emailed The Gazette on Wednesday afternoon with the confirmation.

“I just received an email from Lookout Management saying they are the sole representatives of Neil Young and that Neil is not scheduled to perform at our event. I will pass along this info to the general public and refund any ticket sales that were made based on Neil Young’s performance. We will replace him with another artist,” Jacobmeyer said.

Young performed at the original Woodstock festival, Aug. 15-18, 1969, in upstate New York with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Jacobmeyer had announced that Young would headline the festival. But Young’s website, neilyoungarchives.com, did not list the show on his schedule. The Gazette contacted representatives with Warner Bros. Records, where Young is signed. Those representatives declined to confirm the performance. Jacobmeyer told The Gazette he had booked the show by working with someone named Doris Ramey, and said her contact information from a signed agreement identified her as Doris Ramey, Representative Agent, MoTown Records. It gave her contact information as NeilYoungTours.org@gmail.com and provided a phone number.

However, emails to that address went unanswered; the phone number is a Google subscriber number that went to voicemail; and the website NeilYoungTours.org does not exist. The actual Motown Records does not capitalize Town. Moreover, Motown Records does not list Neil Young as an artist it represents.

Though Young will not perform, the rest of the show will go on. A 50-year tribute to the original Woodstock is scheduled for 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 18 at Lowe Park’s Klopfenstein Amphitheater, 4500 N. 10th St. in Marion. The lineup includes live music, art and food vendors, with performances by Zoot & Newt Band, Boy-Scout Hippies, Moving Target, Beaker Brothers and Winterland. Tickets are on sale through Eventbrite for $20.

