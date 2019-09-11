News

Nancy Humbles to be inducted into Iowa African American Hall of Fame

She is believed to be first black president of Cedar Rapids school board

Gov. Kim Reynolds is greeted by Cedar Rapids Community School District board president Nancy Humbles (center) as she arrives May 6 for a bill signing at the Educational Leadership and Support Center in Cedar Rapids. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids school board President Nancy Humbles will be inducted into the Iowa African American Hall of Fame on Sept. 20.

The 24th annual Hall of Fame event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Des Moines Airport Conference Center.

Humbles, 68, is believed to be the first African American to lead the Cedar Rapids school board. She was elected president last year after serving on the board for almost 10 years.

Odell McGhee, a Polk County District Court associate judge, also will be inducted this year.

Tickets are $50 per person and should be reserved by Friday, Sept 13. People interested in attending should contact Kenyatta Shamburger at (515) 294-6338 or Kenyatta@iastate.edu.

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

