Linn County Fair cancels grounds, grandstand entertainment for 2020

People stand in line for food at the Linn County Fair on the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City on Wednesday, Jun.
People stand in line for food at the Linn County Fair on the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City on Wednesday, Jun. 27, 2018. (The Gazette)
Linn County Fair cancels grounds, grandstand entertainment for 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS — Grounds and grandstand entertainment at the Linn County Fair is canceled this year due to the coronavirus, the Linn County Fair Association announced Thursday morning.

“After consulting with Linn County Public Health, the Linn County Board of Supervisors, and other stakeholders, it was determined this was the best decision due to the uncertainty of what the public health situation may look like at the end of June,” said Albert Martin, Linn County Fair Board President, in a statement.

The fair had been scheduled to take place June 24-28.

The association said they are working with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Linn County and Linn County 4-H to determine how 4-H and National FFA Organization members, as well as other area youth, will be able to exhibit their work. Those details — which could include in person or virtual exhibiting — are likely to be finalized and communicated in mid-May.

Tom Barnes, executive director of the Association of Iowa Fairs, told The Gazette on Thursday that the Benton County Fair was also canceled for 2020. Organizers for the Wapello County Fair previously announced they would not host their fair this year.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

