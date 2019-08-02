News

Kamala Harris planning 5-day Iowa trek

Presidential candidate to be in Mount Pleasant Aug. 11

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) speaks during a town hall at the University of Iowa's Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) speaks during a town hall at the University of Iowa's Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is planning a five-day trip through Iowa starting Thursday in Sioux City, according to her campaign.

The U.S. senator from California intends to meet with potential caucusgoers to talk about her “3 a.m. agenda,” which includes issues of housing costs, equal pay for women and student debt.

After visiting Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Clear Lake, the Des Moines area and Lacona, she is expected to arrive in Eastern Iowa on Sunday, Aug. 11, when she will host a rally in Central Park in Mount Pleasant at 6:50 p.m.

On Aug. 12 she will host another rally in Davenport, location to be announced, starting at 4:05 p.m.

• Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

New facility at base of Mount Trashmore will have restrooms, meeting room

Expecting $125 from Equifax? You'll be disappointed, FTC says

Cedar Rapids woman who rescues wildlife has two choices: Lose the animals or relocate

Heartworm cases on the rise in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on this: Downtown C.R. gets new eatery, NewBo gets bakery, I Love Pho gets new name

Lawmakers reject science in e-cigarette debate

Iowa flooding comes up in Democratic debate

Iowa City could declare 'climate crisis'

DCI releases identity of Iowa City police officer shot by BB gun before returning fire

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.