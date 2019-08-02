Kamala Harris planning 5-day Iowa trek

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is planning a five-day trip through Iowa starting Thursday in Sioux City, according to her campaign.

The U.S. senator from California intends to meet with potential caucusgoers to talk about her “3 a.m. agenda,” which includes issues of housing costs, equal pay for women and student debt.

After visiting Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Clear Lake, the Des Moines area and Lacona, she is expected to arrive in Eastern Iowa on Sunday, Aug. 11, when she will host a rally in Central Park in Mount Pleasant at 6:50 p.m.

On Aug. 12 she will host another rally in Davenport, location to be announced, starting at 4:05 p.m.

