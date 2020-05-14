Johnson County cancels grounds and grandstand entertainment for 2020

IOWA CITY — The Johnson County Fair will not have in-person entertainment this year.

The Johnson County Agricultural Association announced in a news release Thursday that it canceled grounds and grandstand entertainment for the 2020 fair due to efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson County now joins Linn County in canceling fair entertainment this year.

“After consulting with Johnson County Public Health, Johnson County Emergency Management, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors and fair board members, it was determined this was the best decision due to the uncertainty of what the public health situation may look like at the end of July,” said Charlie Isaacs, fair board president, in a statement. “We want nothing more than to have a fair. However, volunteers, visitors, youth of Johnson County and staff health and safety are our main concern.”

The Johnson County Agricultural Association said it will work with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Johnson County to ensure 4-H and National FFA Organization members are given the opportunity to exhibit.

County fairs across the state are facing similar questions about how to proceed with fairs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some fairs have considered virtual exhibiting and are relying upon lessons learned by other fairs that have implemented that approach.

“In a time of unknown, we are working through uncharted territory and staff and volunteers are working hard to offer an educational opportunity for our youth this summer,” said Kate Yoder, County Youth Coordinator for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Johnson County, in a statement. “Youth are dedicated to their exhibits and I am dedicated to ensuring our youth have an educational showcase opportunity this summer.”

Isaacs said they plan to go forward with the Johnson County Fair in 2021.

