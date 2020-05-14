CORONAVIRUS

Johnson County cancels grounds and grandstand entertainment for 2020

Randy Lackender, Vice President of the Fair Board, hauls metal from a pavilion at the Johnson County Fairgrounds on Thur
Randy Lackender, Vice President of the Fair Board, hauls metal from a pavilion at the Johnson County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 21, 2016. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:28AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Johnson County cancels grounds and grandstand entertainment for 2020

09:15AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 14: Business-reopening toolk ...

07:30AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Mount Mercy, Cornell, Coe join mix of virtual commencements

06:30AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Jury trials and jury waivers and COVID-19
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — The Johnson County Fair will not have in-person entertainment this year.

The Johnson County Agricultural Association announced in a news release Thursday that it canceled grounds and grandstand entertainment for the 2020 fair due to efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson County now joins Linn County in canceling fair entertainment this year.

“After consulting with Johnson County Public Health, Johnson County Emergency Management, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors and fair board members, it was determined this was the best decision due to the uncertainty of what the public health situation may look like at the end of July,” said Charlie Isaacs, fair board president, in a statement. “We want nothing more than to have a fair. However, volunteers, visitors, youth of Johnson County and staff health and safety are our main concern.”

The Johnson County Agricultural Association said it will work with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Johnson County to ensure 4-H and National FFA Organization members are given the opportunity to exhibit.

County fairs across the state are facing similar questions about how to proceed with fairs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some fairs have considered virtual exhibiting and are relying upon lessons learned by other fairs that have implemented that approach.

“In a time of unknown, we are working through uncharted territory and staff and volunteers are working hard to offer an educational opportunity for our youth this summer,” said Kate Yoder, County Youth Coordinator for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Johnson County, in a statement. “Youth are dedicated to their exhibits and I am dedicated to ensuring our youth have an educational showcase opportunity this summer.”

Isaacs said they plan to go forward with the Johnson County Fair in 2021.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:00AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

New senior living facility, neighborhood planned off C Avenue NE in Ce ...

03:19AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Gazette Daily News Podcast, May 14

07:45PM | Wed, May 13, 2020

Iowa salons, eager to style again, set new rules
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 14: Business-reopening toolkit available

Mount Mercy, Cornell, Coe join mix of virtual commencements

Jury trials and jury waivers and COVID-19

New senior living facility, neighborhood planned off C Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

From tanning to tattoos, haircuts to hamburgers, Iowa set to reopen for business

Iowa restaurants scramble toward reopening

Iowa salons, eager to style again, set new rules

And the Sole Survivor is ...

Chicago man could face 25 years in prison for break-in and assault

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate