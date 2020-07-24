Iowa coronavirus cases reach 41,000, with 820 deaths

Iowa’s positive COVID-19 cases reached 41,000 on Friday, while cases nationwide surpassed 4 million.

In 24 hours ending 11 a.m. Friday, Iowa reported 491 new positive coronavirus cases and confirmed five new deaths, according to data from the state public health department updated daily by the Gazette.

In the 24-hour period, the state reported 4,531 test results, 491 of which were positive for a positivity rate of 10.84 percent. That number puts Iowa’s total postive cases over 41,000 since the first cases were confirmed in early March. In the U.S., overall cases of the virus were at 4,070,480 as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday extended for another month her order that, among other things, requires bars and restaurants to keep patrons at least 6 feet apart to limit spreading coronavirus. The order also extends existing rules for fitness centers, casinos, senior citizen centers and other businesses.

Sioux County reported its first death caused by the virus, Jasper and Pottawattamie counties each reported one death, and Dubuque County reported two. That brings the state’s death toll to a grim 820, with 70 of Iowa’s 99 counties reporting COVID-19 deaths.

Iowa reported another long term care outbreak in Scott County — that county’s first — for a total of 21 current facility outbreaks in the state. Scott County officials reported Thursday that Iowa Masonic Health Facilities had confirmed 14 COVID-19 infections. Long-term care facilities have been locations hardest hit by the virus. As of Thursday, 441 virus deaths were connected to long-term care facilities.

Two long-term care facilities in Marion reported COVID-19 recoveries. According to data from the state, both Willow Gardens and Winslow House reported one recovery each.

Linn County added 41 positive cases, totaling 1,727 in the county. That’s the 12th consecutive day the county has reported double-digit increases. The county’s seven-day rolling average is 31 new cases.

In Johnson County, there were 24 more cases added, tallying 1,705 since the pandemic began. The county’s seven-day rolling average stands at 15 cases, and continues to trend downward — its last lowest June 19 at 12 daily cases.

The seven-day rolling average is the average number of daily cases in the state or county, updated daily by the Gazette.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients in intensive care dropped from Thursday to Friday. Hospitalizations were down to 230 from 232. One fewer patient was in intensive care — from 73 to 72 — and fewer patients were on ventilators — down to 27 from 32 the previous day.

Here are the counties with double-digit increases in cases in the last 24 hours.

1. Polk County: 85

2. Linn County: 41

3. Dubuque County: 34

4. Marshall County: 33

5. Scott County: 33

6. Johnson County: 24

7. Black Hawk County: 19

8. Dallas County: 17

9. Pottawattamie County: 16

10. Woodbury County: 11

11. Story County: 10

Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette contibuted to this report.

