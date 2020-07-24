BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Reynolds extends Iowa's coronavirus emergency order, but bottle bill is back

Grocery stores must start Sunday accepting empty bottles, cans

Manager Joab Upah measures the distance between tables May 13 at Cedar River Landing in Cedar Rapids. Restaurants are re
Manager Joab Upah measures the distance between tables May 13 at Cedar River Landing in Cedar Rapids. Restaurants are required to keep patrons at least 6 feet apart, (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:50PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

These Cedar Rapids teachers are calling for online-only classes to sta ...

02:00PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

Gov. Reynolds extends Iowa's coronavirus emergency order, but bottle b ...

01:54PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

Iowa coronavirus cases reach 41,000, with 820 deaths

09:30AM | Fri, July 24, 2020

Science, sidelined by Trump administration, getting more attention bec ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday extending for another month her order that, among other things, requires bars and restaurants to keep patrons at least 6 feet apart to limit spreading coronavirus.

The proclamation also extends other requirements, including that bar and restaurants patron each have seats at a table or bar and that operators maintain “increased hygiene practices.” In addition, the governor’s order extends existing rules for fitness centers, casinos, senior citizen centers and other businesses.

One thing that won’t continue, though, is a temporary exemption that allowed grocery stores to refuse taking back bottles and cans for refunds of the nickel deposit. Starting Sunday, Iowa’s “bottle bill” goes back into full effect.

Reynolds this week encouraged residents to wear face masks in public but has declined to issue requirements that people do. She also has said local officials don’t have the authority to institute mask orders, though the mayors of Iowa City and Muscatine have issued mandatory orders anyway.

Reynolds’ actions came as Iowa’s online virus tracker showed 41,000 positivie cases and a total of 820 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in four months.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:50PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

These Cedar Rapids teachers are calling for online-only classes to sta ...

02:00PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

Gov. Reynolds extends Iowa's coronavirus emergency order, but bottle b ...

01:54PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

Iowa coronavirus cases reach 41,000, with 820 deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

These Cedar Rapids teachers are calling for online-only classes to start school year

Iowa coronavirus cases reach 41,000, with 820 deaths

Science, sidelined by Trump administration, getting more attention because of COVID-19, University of Iowa toxicologist says

Did you test positive for COVID-19? We'd like to hear your story

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa high school football will be a 7-week regular-season venture in 2020

Iowa universities outline massive budget cuts

Listen up, Iowa. It's time to go rogue on masks

Ann Taylor parent files for bankruptcy, but Loft, Lane Bryant in Corridor to remain open

Take a culinary trip with these recipes from northeast Ohio

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate