Gov. Reynolds extends Iowa's coronavirus emergency order, but bottle bill is back

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday extending for another month her order that, among other things, requires bars and restaurants to keep patrons at least 6 feet apart to limit spreading coronavirus.

The proclamation also extends other requirements, including that bar and restaurants patron each have seats at a table or bar and that operators maintain “increased hygiene practices.” In addition, the governor’s order extends existing rules for fitness centers, casinos, senior citizen centers and other businesses.

One thing that won’t continue, though, is a temporary exemption that allowed grocery stores to refuse taking back bottles and cans for refunds of the nickel deposit. Starting Sunday, Iowa’s “bottle bill” goes back into full effect.

Reynolds this week encouraged residents to wear face masks in public but has declined to issue requirements that people do. She also has said local officials don’t have the authority to institute mask orders, though the mayors of Iowa City and Muscatine have issued mandatory orders anyway.

Reynolds’ actions came as Iowa’s online virus tracker showed 41,000 positivie cases and a total of 820 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in four months.