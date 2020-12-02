News

Iowa City, Cedar Rapids again get perfect scores on human rights index

Dubuque also scores 100 for second year in a row

Christina Asaro of Mount Pleasant waves the Pride flag during the 2019 Iowa City Pride Fest. (Ben Roberts/Freelance)
IOWA CITY — The Human Rights Campaign has once again given Iowa City and Cedar Rapids perfect scores on its 2020 Municipal Equality Index.

This marks the seventh straight year Iowa City has aced the index, which evaluates a city’s non-discrimination laws, employment practices, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ equality. The city actually scored 112 out of 100, with bonus points for some categories factored in.

It’s Cedar Rapids fifth consecutive year with a perfect score, this year scoring 102 out of 100 with bonus points.

“I am proud to see that Iowa City has once again received a perfect score in the Municipal Equity Index,” said Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague in a statement. “Although I know that Iowa City is a great place to call home, this high ranking provides clear evidence of the support and value that our community shows for our LGBTQ community.”

Dubuque also scored 100 for the second year in a row, with a total score of 95 plus 5 bonus points.

Other cities in Iowa ranked by the organization are: West Des Moines with 99 points, Des Moines with 88, Ames with 87, Davenport with 84, Waterloo with 59 and Sioux City with 57.

The MEI rated 506 cities across the United States based on 44 criteria. The full report and score cards for cities nationwide can be found at hrc.org/mei.

