CORONAVIRUS

We asked for your questions about COVID-19? Now you get to vote

Illustration by Peter Hamlin, Associated Press
Illustration by Peter Hamlin, Associated Press
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:48PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

Marion Parks and Rec programs suspended for two weeks due to COVID-19 ...

02:50PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

These Cedar Rapids teachers are calling for online-only classes to sta ...

02:00PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

Gov. Reynolds extends Iowa's coronavirus emergency order, but bottle b ...

01:54PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

Iowa coronavirus cases reach 41,000, with 820 deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

We recently asked readers what questions they have about coronavirus and COVID-19. 

And we received some good ones. 

We narrowed the many questions we received down to six. Now it's your turn to vote. Tell us what you think by choosing the question you'd most like to see us write about. 

 

Reporter Michaela Ramm will report on the winner and share what she finds. 

For the next few months, the The Gazette will be using Hearken’s community engagement tool to collect your questions. Readers will get a chance to vote on which ones they want us to answer. And we’ll get answers and write stories about them.

Submit your questions in the form above. If the form isn’t showing up, click here.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:48PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

Marion Parks and Rec programs suspended for two weeks due to COVID-19 ...

02:50PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

These Cedar Rapids teachers are calling for online-only classes to sta ...

02:00PM | Fri, July 24, 2020

Gov. Reynolds extends Iowa's coronavirus emergency order, but bottle b ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Marion Parks and Rec programs suspended for two weeks due to COVID-19 case

These Cedar Rapids teachers are calling for online-only classes to start school year

Gov. Reynolds extends Iowa's coronavirus emergency order, but bottle bill is back

Iowa coronavirus cases reach 41,000, with 820 deaths

Science, sidelined by Trump administration, getting more attention because of COVID-19, University of Iowa toxicologist says

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa universities outline massive budget cuts

Listen up, Iowa. It's time to go rogue on masks

Did you test positive for COVID-19? We'd like to hear your story

Ann Taylor parent files for bankruptcy, but Loft, Lane Bryant in Corridor to remain open

Iowa high school football will be a 7-week regular-season venture in 2020

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate