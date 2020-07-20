What questions do you have about COVID-19? We'd like to answer them

So much has changed for Iowans in the last few months.

As our reporters continue to cover COVID-19, The Gazette wants to make sure you have the information you need about the coronavirus pandemic.

What questions do you have? We want to help answer them.

Your questions can be about anything related to the pandemic. Do you have questions about the virus itself, or public health measures meant to prevent the spread? Are you curious about the economic or cultural shifts that have happened since March? Ask them.

We also want to share stories about how the pandemic is affecting the everyday lives of people in our community.

Tell us what’s on your mind and what stories you think we should pursue.

For the next few months, the The Gazette will be using Hearken’s community engagement tool to collect your questions. Readers will get a chance to vote on which ones they want us to answer. And we’ll get answers and write stories about them.

Submit your questions in the form above. If the form isn’t showing up, click here.