University of Iowa hospitals to resume elective surgeries following governor's order

IOWA CITY — Shortly after Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced elective surgeries can resume — following a weekslong shutdown in response to the rampant coronavirus — University of Iowa Health Care issued a statement affirming its plans to reconvene those curtailed procedures.

“We are prepared,” according to a UIHC statement.

The governor’s Friday order allowing the resumption of elective surgeries — which she nixed in March — includes a caveat that “a stringent list of criteria” must be met, including that hospitals and clinics have enough personal protective equipment and a plan for continued COVID-19 care.

“As the state’s only academic medical center, we have continued to provide care to thousands of Iowans even as we have established specific protocols and venues for caring for COVID-19 patients,” according to the UIHC statement on its ability to safely resume elective surgeries amid the pandemic.

“Safety protocols we have put in place are a blueprint for how to keep patients safe while providing additional medically necessary care, including surgeries,” according to UIHC. “Many of our patients from across the state have complex health care needs and should not continue to delay care.”

The order to halt elective surgeries has exacerbated the fiscal hit to health care providers statewide, with UIHC reporting surgeries down 75 percent since the outbreak began — contributing to its estimated $45 million to $50 million losses a month related to COVID-19 cuts and expenses.

In Cedar Rapids, Mercy Medical Center, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital, Surgery Center Cedar Rapids, and PCI on March 17 announced the postponement of all non-life threatening and non-urgent surgeries and procedures to focus on the COVID-19 response.

That delayed all knee replacement surgeries, for example, and St. Luke’s since has reported a more than 70-percent drop in its total surgical volumes. Surgery Center Cedar Rapids ceased operations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy Medical Center Executive Vice President and Chief of Clinical Operations Tim Quinn recently told The Gazette that preservation of personal protective equipment is a big driver of the halt to elective procedures.

“I think as COVID-19 has increased in all communities, I worry less about exposure, … It’s more an issue of making sure we have (personal protective equipment) for those taking care of patients,” Quinn said.

In the UIHC statement Friday, officials affirmed their recent focus on PPE acquisition and conservation.

“Our dedicated teams of experts in epidemiology and critical care are making daily adjustments to protocols to ensure we can safely care for both COVID-19 patients and all other Iowans who need care,” according to the statement.

Other UIHC COVID-19-related safety measures include:

Face shields for all employees and, additionally, masks for those working directly with patients;

Employee and patient screening for symptoms upon entering the facility;

Visitor restrictions, per social distancing efforts;

And dedicated inpatient units for COVID-19 patients, along with a separate clinic pathway for patients with respiratory illness.

“It has been increasingly clear that COVID-19 will continue to be in the community for the foreseeable future,” according to the UIHC statement. “And UI Health Care is prepared to be responsive to the demands of the pandemic while also fulfilling our role as the state’s provider of the most advanced care.”

Gov. Reynolds’ new proclamation Friday allowing for the resumption of elective surgeries and procedures takes effect Monday and requires hospitals and providers to have:

Adequate inventories of personal protective equipment and access to a reliable supply chain, without relying on state or local government stockpiles to support continued operations and respond to an unexpected surge;

A plan to conserve the protective gear;

And a plan for timely COVID-19 testing of symptomatic patients and staff to rapidly mitigate potential clusters of infection;

Scheduled surgical patients should first test negative for COVID-19 or, if that’s not possible, find another method to determine the patient’s probability of COVID-19.

Providers must continue treating COVID-19 patients and not transfer them, have a reserve of at least 30 percent of intensive care unit beds and at least 30 percent of medical and surgical beds for COVID-19 patients; and halt elective surgeries if resources are depleted.

And the governor’s declaration still advises delaying procedures when possible.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com