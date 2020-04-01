University of Iowa seeking plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients, looking at new treatments

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa Health Care is working toward potential COVID-19 treatments and is close to receiving the federal approvals necessary to use plasma from recovered patients to help those currently hospitalized.

“So hopefully we can start bringing in some of the donors,” UIHC Vice President for Medical Affairs Brooks Jackson told the Board of Regents on Wednesday. “I think many will be very willing to give some plasma that we can give to patients that are hospitalized to see if that can really lessen the severity of their disease.”

The concept is not a new one, Jackson said, reporting UIHC has used it for “many other viral infections before with some success.” The hope here, he said, is to move COVID-19 patients out of the hospital and into the recovered column faster.

“I think we will be leading in Iowa in terms of these new treatment regimens,” Jackson said in reporting his campus is “very diligently looking at particular treatments for coronavirus,” with clinical trials already in place for one drug.

“We’re also looking at a couple other drugs with drug companies that theoretically may be effective in treating this disease as well,” Jackson said.

With Johnson County’s tally of positive coronavirus cases reaching 76 on Wednesday, Jackson said UI Health Care is following about 70 patients — at least 33 of whom have recovered.

“It’s probably getting closer to 40 now,” he told regents. “And no one has died in the hospital of this disease here. But obviously, in other parts of the country, one can see very high death rates.”

Patient numbers

UIHC has cared for 13 COVID-19 inpatients to date, seven of whom have been discharged and five who remain in the hospital.

More than 20 UIHC employees have been infected with the novel coronavirus — although none are believed to have contracted the illness from a patient, with more than half exposed via travel and the others via family and co-workers.

In that UIHC administrators expect a swell in patients in the weeks and months ahead, they’ve developed a “surge plan” for COVID-19 that involves conserving personal protective equipment; preparing for a potential spike in demand for critical care beds and ventilators; and postponing elective surgeries or conducting virtual visits to keep patients and employees safe.

Jackson told regents that UIHC also is ramping up its testing capacity — rolling out its own test, in addition to testing available at the State Hygienic Lab. Plus, UIHC is using a newly-available commercial test, and the hospital has ordered another one.

“So our testing capability will be greatly increased over the next week or so, although we are meeting the demand now, in terms of our testing our symptomatic patients,” Jackson said.

Symptomatic patients, using telehealth tools and virtual visits, have been funneled through a UIHC influenza-like-illness clinic to keep them separate from other patients and workers — and UIHC has tested more than 1,000 patients to date, about 7 percent of whom had COVID-19.

Even with those small numbers, UIHC incident command staffers meet two to three times daily for hours, seven days a week, and they’ve been doing so for the last three weeks — rolling out intense measures to prepare for COVID-19 — including new patient, visitor, and staff guidelines that have transformed the rhythm and feel of the campus.

Financial blow

The changes have cut about two-thirds of the campus’ surgeries, including all elective procedures, plus half of its clinic visits.

“But the coronavirus, even though we only have five or six inpatients and that (influenza-like-illness) clinic, is just an incredible amount of work to prepare for this epidemic,” Jackson said.

The primary driver of the reduction in surgeries is preservation of personal protective equipment, according to UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran.

“We have dramatically reduced our on-site, in-person delivery of care to really ensure our staff’s safety and to reduce the spread of COVID in our community, as well as to keep the PPE consumption down,” Gunasekaran said.

In that UIHC has slashed its patient volume and is spending more on protective equipment, Jackson highlighted financial concerns.

“This is expensive,” he said. “Instead of paying 50 cents a mask, we’re paying $8 a mask, and it’s the lost revenue that is really the major financial issue.”

He estimated COVID-19-related cuts and expenses could cost UIHC “$45 million to $50 million a month at this rate.”

“So it is a significant issue,” Jackson said. “We’re all hopeful that within a couple of weeks or more, we will peak and start going down. But if it goes on for a long time, this will be a real challenge financially, as well as with the capacity to see lots and lots of patients.”

Following month after month of reporting nearly full occupancy rates, Gunasekaran said, UIHC is “nowhere near our regular 90- to 95-percent occupancy that we would normally have.”

That’s good news for Iowa, in that it has capacity for a surge of COVID-19 patients and has equipment and staff available too — plus a plan to convert other spaces and equipment if necessary.

But the lost revenue could be compounded after the crisis passes by changes in how people can pay — or not — for the delayed health care they’ll need.

“What happens if you have a COVID patient surge is patients that have chronic health care conditions and others get delayed and don’t get the access to care that they would have normally received and the actual catch up is a health care catch up as much as it is a financial catch up,” Gunasekaran said. “We may not be able to get back to only elective procedures. There may be pent up regular UI Health Care stuff that needs to happen.”

But that won’t necessarily mean a catch up in revenue. UIHC administrators project its payer mix will shift to more Medicaid “as employees lose their jobs and as companies close,” further hurting revenue.

“We have presently not identified anything that will increase revenue,” Gunasekaran said.

But that’s not the priority right now, he said.

“We’re making every single decision right now based on what is best for Iowans and what’s best for our staff,” he said. “We are spending a lot of money on PPE. We are not worrying about what we’re paying to get the masks.

“This is not the time for us to figure out other financials,” he said. “However … the numbers are literally one shocking if this takes any extended period of time. Because we have grown to an almost $2 billion enterprise, and when you pause one-third to one-fourth of the activity that pays for the workforce, but the workforce is still here, that leads to some pretty astounding numbers.

“But good news is we’ll be here on the other side to work through those issues.”

And UI President Bruce Harreld said his side of campus is doing everything it can to ensure UIHC and the rest of the institution capitalizes on all the aid available through recent federal stimulus packages.

“We set up separate accounting codes tracking unique expenses related to this lost revenue,” Harreld said. “There are significant opportunities here, not only for the university and for the health care system, but also for our students.

“And one of the issues we’re going to get into is how we allocate those moneys in an equitable and fair way.”

