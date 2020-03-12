University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announces new procedures related to COVID-19

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have announced new policies that bolster health and safety precautions in light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa and across the country.

UI Hospitals and Clinics is now facilitating video appointments with providers and has opened a new clinic to care for patients with COVID-19 and other influenza-like symptoms, CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said in an interview with The Gazette this week.

In addition to implementing procedures to care for patients with novel coronavirus — or COVID-19 — in its inpatient and outpatient facilities without spreading the respiratory virus to patients and staff, the hospital has also set limits on the number of visitors per patient.

These procedures were implemented not only to mitigate the risk to others should there be an outbreak of COVID-19 in the area, Gunasekaran said, but also to reassure community members and encourage them to continue accessing the health care services they need.

“The general message is that we are open for business,” Gunasekaran said. “Although this is going to be pretty scary for our community for many days and weeks, we’re confident that we can help patients get through this.

“There is cause for alarm, we do need to take special precautions as a community, but you still need to access the health care services you need and we’re a safe place together,” he said.

To date, 14 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19. Among them are 13 residents of Johnson County who had recently traveled to Egypt on a Hills Bank-sponsored group trip.

Another individual in Pottawattamie County who had recently traveled to California also tested positive earlier this week.

Beginning Wednesday, UIHC is operating an Influenza-Like Illness Clinic, or a facility tailored specifically to diagnose and care for patients with respiratory-like symptoms.

The alternative clinic has the capability to test for COVID-19, in addition to other respiratory viruses such as influenza. Likely, this is where many patients with symptoms — which include coughing, sneezing and a fever — but who don’t have severe complications will be directed.

Hospital officials declined to say where this clinic is located due to patient privacy concerns, but noted it was established on UIHC campus.

According to UIHC’s website, if insurance does not cover this service, patients’ cost will not exceed $30. This doesn’t include prescription costs or follow-up visits, however.

Before patients come to the clinic, they are asked to participate in a video visit with a provider.

Through a phone or computer screen, providers can determine the best course of action for the patient and direct them to the alternative clinic for testing. Or if the symptoms are more serious, patients can be directed to the emergency room, which would be alerted before the patient’s arrival.

If symptoms are not as serious to call for an inpatient visit, providers at the clinic can offer guidance to patients on how to manage their symptoms at home.

Video visit hours are Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gunasekaran said video appointments was a new service hospital officials were hoping to launch in the future, but given the current situation, officials decided to accelerate those plans.

“More than folks not showing up, we have a lot of folks calling to ask, ‘should we come in?’ We’ve been encouraging them to come in,” Gunasekaran said. “We only want folks to do what they feel comfortable doing and we think that social isolation is in fact good.

“However,” he added, “if you need health care services, get them in a timely manner. This is not where you should forego getting medical treatment, just to potentially avoid exposure.”

COVID-19 Cases Isolated from Other Patients

UIHC officials announced on Wednesday that one of the cases from Johnson County who was infected with the respiratory virus was admitted to the hospital. UIHC Chief Medical Officer Theresa Brennan said Wednesday afternoon “the patient appears better today than he was when he arrived last night.”

The campus hospital had been alerted in advance of the patient’s arrival, and “all proper procedures and precautions were followed during the admission process, and staff members were properly protected,” Gunasekaran said in an email Wednesday.

“Our preparation ensured that the patient did not come in contact with anyone who was not properly protected,” he wrote.

With this patient’s arrival, the hospital’s special isolation unit within inpatient services was activated. This unit, with a dedicated staff and specialized equipment, has dedicated beds for COVID-19 patients and can care for patients with the most severe symptoms.

Gunasekaran told The Gazette said the unit not only ensures that the COVID-19 positive patient is safely cared for and the staff is safe from infection, but it also ensures “the remainder of patients won’t have any possibility of having contact” with the infected patient.

“There’s a pretty long runway in which we could take care of inpatients who have COVID-19 positive status and still keep the remainder of hundreds of patients in beds here completely safe,” he said.

Gunasekaran also noted officials don’t believe the majority of patients who might have been exposed to COVID-19 would need to come to the emergency room, as that’s not the official guidance from state and federal public health officials.

“By the same token, if we did have an acutely ill patient exhibiting symptoms that might represent COVID-19, we have the ability to isolate that patient and take care of that patient,” he said. “Even though we’re really busy, we have the special precautions to be able to manage them.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, coughing and sneezing and a fever.

If an individual has recently traveled to an affected country or have been in contact with someone who was diagnosed COVID-19, individuals are asked to call ahead to their medical provider before seeking medical services.

