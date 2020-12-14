CORONAVIRUS

UIHC to host live Q&A on new COVID-19 vaccine at 7 p.m.

Signage is posted outside a virus screening checkpoint outside the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City
Signage is posted outside a virus screening checkpoint outside the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:43AM | Mon, December 14, 2020

UIHC to host live Q&A on new COVID-19 vaccine at 7 p.m.

11:00AM | Mon, December 14, 2020

University of Iowa administers state's first COVID-19 vaccine

07:30AM | Mon, December 14, 2020

'It is pure exhaustion': Front-line health care workers describe worki ...

06:30AM | Mon, December 14, 2020

This Cedar Rapids couple got COVID then died days after celebrating th ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The long-awaited arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine across the country on Monday morning is a major milestone signaling the upcoming end to the ongoing pandemic.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is hosting a live question and answer segment at 7 p.m. Monday on the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine with Dr. Pat Winokur, an infectious disease specialist and UI College of Medicine executive dean. She is also the principal investigator on the UI portion of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine trial.

UIHC on Monday administered its first doses of the vaccine since its emergency authorization.

Via Facebook Live on Monday night, Winokur will answer the public’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine that was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use.

People can ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in the comment section of the on UIHC’s Facebook page.

» VACCINE ANSWERS: When can you get the vaccine? And other questions answered for Iowans

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:43AM | Mon, December 14, 2020

UIHC to host live Q&A on new COVID-19 vaccine at 7 p.m.

11:00AM | Mon, December 14, 2020

University of Iowa administers state's first COVID-19 vaccine

07:30AM | Mon, December 14, 2020

'It is pure exhaustion': Front-line health care workers describe worki ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Ramm

The Gazette

All articles by Michaela

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

University of Iowa administers state's first COVID-19 vaccine

'It is pure exhaustion': Front-line health care workers describe working during Iowa's COVID surge

This Cedar Rapids couple got COVID then died days after celebrating their 50th anniversary in the hospital

When can I get the COVID vaccine in Iowa? And other vaccine questions answered

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Salvation Army needs bell ringers and donors. Here's how you can help

Months after derecho, Kennedy High plans to welcome students in January

The top snow sledding spots in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City

Innovation key to Marion Brush Manufacturing, in business since 1954

Marion man charged after striking man with chunk of concrete, Iowa City police say

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe