UIHC to host live Q&A on new COVID-19 vaccine at 7 p.m.

The long-awaited arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine across the country on Monday morning is a major milestone signaling the upcoming end to the ongoing pandemic.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is hosting a live question and answer segment at 7 p.m. Monday on the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine with Dr. Pat Winokur, an infectious disease specialist and UI College of Medicine executive dean. She is also the principal investigator on the UI portion of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine trial.

UIHC on Monday administered its first doses of the vaccine since its emergency authorization.

Via Facebook Live on Monday night, Winokur will answer the public’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine that was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use.

People can ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in the comment section of the on UIHC’s Facebook page.

