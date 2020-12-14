University of Iowa administers state's first COVID-19 vaccine

IOWA CITY — In a room 12 stories above the emergency department where he’s been caring for COVID-19 patients for the last nine months, 39-year-old David Conway on Monday morning became Iowa’s first person to receive a vaccine for the novel coronavirus since its emergency authorization.

Conway, a University of Iowa Health Care emergency department nurse for four years, said he wasn’t nervous and didn’t hesitate when asked if he’d be willing to get the historic vaccine on day one.

“Of course I am,” Conway said, seconds before choosing his left arm for the shot and holding still while a nurse administered the vaccine and cameras clicked and flashed for the historic moment.

“How’d it feel?” Vice President for Medical Affairs Brooks Jackson asked Conway after the injection.

“Excellent,” he said, airing hope that his shot marked among the many beginnings occurring across the country Monday morning of the end of a devastating period in American and world history. “It’s got to start somewhere.”

» VACCINE QUESTIONS: When can you get the vaccine? And other questions answered for Iowans

The University of Iowa has played several pivotal roles in addressing the fast-spreading deadly coronavirus that to date has taken 1.6 million lives globally and nearly 300,000 in the United States. The country has reported more infections than any other nation, at 16.3 million, as of Monday.

Iowa has accumulated 277,775 of that total and 3,273 deaths.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

But well before the virus arrived on U.S. soil, UIHC coronavirus expert Stanley Perlman was laying the groundwork for a future vaccine with his research. UI Health Care was among the international slate of trial sites for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which became the first approved last week and arrived on the UIHC doorstep via FedEx Monday morning.

UIHC administrators expect weekly shipments of vaccine to inoculate as many of their 16,000-plus employees as are willing — although UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said the campus doesn’t know exactly how many doses they’ll get each week.

“We get told at this time one week ahead of time,” Gunasekaran told The Gazette on Monday. “We will know at the end of this week how much we’re getting next week.”

The first shipment contained 975 doses — all of which will be distributed over the coming week, in expectation enough will be available in three weeks for the second dose all patients require for the 95 percent efficacy.

As of 10:30 a.m., 17 UIHC employees had received their first dose. The hope was to vaccinate 130 to 170 UIHC workers Monday, including a group of UIHC leaders hoping to set an example for any in the community who might be concerned about the vaccine, which has been deemed safe but does come with standard side effects — like a sore arm and low-grade fever for a short period of time.

Gunasekaran said he would be among those getting the shot to exemplify for the community his confidence in the vaccine.

“This is a historic moment to change the course of the pandemic,” Gunasekaran said. “And we are proud of our role as leaders in this process.”

Also getting the vaccine Monday was UIHC Chief Pharmacy Officer Michael Brownlee, who spelled out for The Gazette the complicated timing for administering this specific vaccine, which must be stored at extremely cold temperatures.

He said the hospital can hold the vials in a refrigerator for five days — outside the deep freeze — before it goes bad. Once it’s out of the refrigerator, providers have two hours to give the shots. Additionally, once you reconstitute the vaccine — or put saline in it — they have six hours to use it.

“So that timing is really tight,” he said.

The university has broken down its thousands of employees into four groups for vaccine prioritization — starting with front line workers, those providing direct care to COVID-19 patients like in the emergency room and intensive care units.

“Based on over 12,000 responses to an internal survey of UI Health Care employees last week, 85 percent indicated that they are willing to receive the vaccine when they are offered it,” according to a UIHC statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com