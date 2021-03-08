Starting March 14, COVID-19 vaccines to go to Linn County residents with medical conditions

Linn County residents with underlying medical conditions can begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine next week, public health officials announced over the weekend.

Beginning March 14, individuals aged 16-64 with certain underlying health conditions will be able to receive a shot from a Linn County provider after state officials made changes to Iowa’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation and distribution plan.

This past week, state officials announced it was expanding eligibility to include those under the age of 65 with underlying medical conditions starting Monday. The state pointed to a list of eligible conditions by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes cancer, heart conditions, pregnancy, smoking, diabetes, obesity and hypertension or high blood pressure, among several other underlying conditions.

Under this new criteria, it’s expected the majority of the county’s population will now be eligible for the vaccine.

Linn County Public Health officials stated earlier that vaccine appointments for this week were already filled by residents aged 65 and older, and that they would honor those appointments.

But starting next Monday, local public health officials will dedicate 80 percent of the county allocated vaccine doses to individuals aged 65 and older, individuals age 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions and individuals with disabilities and their caretakers.

The remaining 20 percent of the weekly vaccine allocation will go to individuals who qualify under Phase 1A and Phase 1B tiers 1-5.

Linn County Public Health will continue to reserve a portion of the vaccine allocation for vulnerable populations, such as “individuals without access to care, those with barriers accessing or using technology and multilingual populations.”

The county is expected to receive about 3,500 doses per week through the end of March, public health officials said in a news release Sunday.

Local health care providers will determine their own process for offering vaccine appointments to residents, as they are “the most appropriate entity to prioritize available vaccine within their patient population,” officials stated.

However, pharmacies participating in vaccine rollout through the federal Retail Pharmacy Program may begin offering shots to all eligible groups, including those with health conditions, starting Monday. Hy-Vee also receives an allocation of the vaccine from the state.

Those appointments will be on a first come, first served basis.

Supply still is limited and the demand is increasing substantially, which means some residents may have to wait before they get their dose. The public health department continues to ask for patience from residents who would like to receive a shot.

“Vaccine continues to be in short supply,” Linn County Public Health officials said. “Not everyone who is eligible for a vaccine will be able to schedule an appointment at this time. Linn County Public Health is working with all Linn County providers to ensure vaccine will eventually be available to everyone who wants it.”

State officials had abruptly announced the change to the vaccine distribution plan Thursday evening, giving county public health departments little to no warning about the expansion and giving them little time to adjust their strategies accordingly.

Heather Meador, the agency’s clinical services supervisor, said in news conference this past week the sudden announcement puts a strain on local vaccine providers, who are already feeling the pressure to administer shots while doses continue to be in short supply.

“It is a strain,” Meador said on Friday. “It’s hard for all our vaccine providers when we don’t know that these things are coming out and we can’t do anything beforehand.”

The county’s announcement also noted Phase 1B populations that fall under tiers 1-5 will be eligible for a vaccine through Linn County starting March 14, now that most Iowans are now able to get a shot without being linked to an employer.

“It will no longer be possible to track the number of people in each tier who still need vaccine given the likelihood of previously being vaccinated due to meeting the expanded eligibility criteria,” Linn County Public Health officials stated.

For additional information:

For more information about the county’s vaccine distribution plan, call the COVID-19 call center at 319-892-6097 or visit Linncounty.org/vaccine.

Older adults in need of a vaccine navigator to help schedule an appointment can call 211 or 800-244-7431.

Older adults can also call their local Area Agency on Aging at 1-866-468-7887 for COVID-19 vaccine questions and transportation assistance.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com