CORONAVIRUS

Iowans under 65 with certain medical conditions can get COVID vaccine starting Monday

Some counties still completing earlier priority populations before beginning next phase

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen ready to be used as health care workers receive the first doses o
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen ready to be used as health care workers receive the first doses of the vaccine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:03AM | Fri, March 05, 2021

Iowans under 65 with certain medical conditions can get COVID vaccine ...

06:00AM | Fri, March 05, 2021

No citations issued for violating mask mandates in Iowa City or Cedar ...

03:23PM | Thu, March 04, 2021

Completed COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 200,000 in Iowa

06:03PM | Wed, March 03, 2021

Des Moines superintendent could lose his job for defying state on in-p ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Starting March 8, Iowans younger than 65 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine if they have underlying medical conditions that put them at an increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Public Health made the announcement late Thursday in a news release, saying the decision comes after several counties have reported nearing completion of distributing the virus to other priority populations.

While the news release did not list the specific underlying medical conditions that qualify for vaccine eligibility in Iowa, the department did provide a link to a list of recommendations for those conditions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC website, people with these conditions are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher but less than 40)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Severe obesity (BMI greater than or equal to 40)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

The department of public health cautioned that Iowans should be patient because vaccine production has not yet met demand for the vaccine. Some counties are also continuing to vaccinate previous priority groups.

Iowans in previous priority groups who are able to receive the COVID vaccine now are: health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people 65 and older, teachers and staff at K-12 schools, child care staff, and essential workers.

Help getting vaccines for 65+

The department also announced that starting March 9, Iowa’s 211 call center will be able to help Iowans 65 and older who need assistance scheduling an appointment for a vaccines.

The news release also emphasized that Iowans vaccinated or not should continue mitigation measures to prevent spreading the virus. Those measures include wearing a mask or face covering, social distancing, frequent hand-washing, staying home if sick, and getting tested when exposed or showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:03AM | Fri, March 05, 2021

Iowans under 65 with certain medical conditions can get COVID vaccine ...

06:00AM | Fri, March 05, 2021

No citations issued for violating mask mandates in Iowa City or Cedar ...

03:23PM | Thu, March 04, 2021

Completed COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 200,000 in Iowa
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
katieb

All articles by Katie

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

No citations issued for violating mask mandates in Iowa City or Cedar Rapids

Completed COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 200,000 in Iowa

Des Moines superintendent could lose his job for defying state on in-person instruction during pandemic

Gov. Kim Reynolds opts for new COVID-19 vaccine for her own shot

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marion Independent restarts mascot search after learning 'Mavericks' racist history

Interstate 80/380 interchange project on schedule and on budget

University of Iowa fraternities investigated for hazing, hosting a llama gathering

A rough road for Iowa's ethanol industry?

Survey: Most Marion residents believe community is welcoming - but, for some, there is 'work to do'

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe