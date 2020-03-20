CORONAVIRUS

Six of Johnson County's 22 COVID-19 cases have recovered, no new cases reported as of Friday

Francoise Gourronc of Iowa City shops at New Pioneer Co-Op in Coralville on Friday, March 20, 2020. Gourronc, a virologi
Francoise Gourronc of Iowa City shops at New Pioneer Co-Op in Coralville on Friday, March 20, 2020. Gourronc, a virologist in the University of Iowa's Department of Microbiology and Immunology, says she is not ill but wore a mask out shopping. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — Six of the 22 people in Johnson County who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

The recovery of the patients — who are no longer considered infectious and are under the same public recommendations as the general public — was announced in a press release by the county Friday evening. Additionally, there were no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County on Friday.

County public health officials recommend that those who are ill stay home and isolate until:

• You have had no fever for at least three days without the use of fever-reducing medicine

• Other symptoms have been improved, such as cough or shortness of breath

• Seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared

Anyone who is mildly ill with COVID-19 can recover at home, the county said.

