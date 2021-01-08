CORONAVIRUS

Do you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? We'll help answer them.

Submit your questions in the form below

Registered nurse Marla Berry administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to an employee at Mercy Medical Center in
Registered nurse Marla Berry administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to an employee at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Two vaccination cubicles are set up in the McIntyre Patient Resource Center at Hall-Perrine Cancer Center as vaccination of employees began on Tuesday. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
06:00AM | Fri, January 08, 2021

Do you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? We'll help answer th ...

08:46PM | Thu, January 07, 2021

Governor Reynolds lifts limits on number of spectators at Iowa sportin ...

01:49PM | Thu, January 07, 2021

Iowa adds 1,864 coronavirus cases, five new deaths

10:01PM | Wed, January 06, 2021

Some won't get $600 stimulus until filing for 2020
As reporters continue to cover the ongoing pandemic, The Gazette wants to make sure our readers are informed about the new COVID-19 vaccines and have the information they need as its distributed across the state.

What questions do you have? We want to help answer them.

Questions can be anything related to the COVID-19 vaccines. Are you curious about the vaccine itself? Do you have questions about the state’s plans to get doses to Iowans? Do you want to know what place you are in line to receive a vaccine? Ask them, and we'll report answers in future coverage. 

We also want readers to let us know what stories you think we should pursue on the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the ongoing pandemic.

Ask your questions and let us know what’s on your mind by filling out the form below. We'll contact you if we report on one of your questions.

Covid19
