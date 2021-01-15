What we know about Iowa's COVID vaccine plan: Who's eligible, where to get it and more answers

State public health officials say they will begin to vaccinate the next priority group of Iowans against the novel coronavirus by Feb. 1, shifting from front-line health care workers to other populations that face high risk for exposure to and severe illness from the virus.

Populations that fall in the Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan include Iowans aged 75 and older, school and child care staff, first responders and other at-risk groups.

But this news from the Iowa Department of Public Health still leaves questions unanswered for many Iowans eager to receive a vaccine. There’s still much that’s unknown on how this large population will be prioritized, based on the current vaccine supply.

In addition, the logistics of how and where Iowans can obtain the two-dose series still is unclear.

Even local county public health departments, which are tasked with coordinating distribution for its jurisdictions, have no details to share with residents. The limited vaccine supply has slowed the local effort to vaccinate first-priority groups, making the projected timeline difficult to determine.

Iowa’s vaccine effort, which started in mid-December, currently is focused on front-line health care workers, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

“Vaccine supplies are arriving in our state and counties very slowly,” Heather Meador, Linn County Public Health clinical services supervisor, said this past week. “… Without an increase in vaccine supplies, we will not be able to offer all individuals identified in Phase 1A and 1B immunizations as quickly as anyone would like.”

Here’s what we do know so far:

Who qualifies for a vaccine under Phase 1B?

According to Iowa’s new guidelines, those who qualify are:

• Iowans 75 and older

• People with disabilities living in home settings and their caregivers

• Schoolteachers (Pre-K through grade 12), early childhood education workers and others who work with at-risk children

• First responders, including firefighters, police officers, and dependent adult-abuse and child welfare social workers

• Correctional facility staff and incarcerated people in state and local facilities

• Staff and residents in congregate living settings that include shelters, behavioral health treatment centers, sober living homes and detention centers. (College residence halls are not included.)

• Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers in congregate settings that don’t allow for social distancing

• Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety

• Government officials and staff engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

What about people ages 65-74 or with underlying medical conditions?

At this time, Iowans aged 65 to 74 are not eligible for a vaccine under the state’s plan. Iowa’s guidelines differ from federal recommendations, which say a vaccine should be offered to people 65 and older.

If there is a vaccine shortage, state guidelines would prioritize 50 percent of vaccine allocations to the priority age group “and individuals of all ages with co-morbidities.” The remaining 50 percent would be dedicated to those most at risk for exposure or severe illness.

Federal officials have notified state governments they plan to dramatically ramp up vaccine delivery to states.

Kelly Garcia, Iowa Department of Public Health interim director, told legislators Tuesday that once supply increases, the state “will quickly pivot” to other groups, including those 65 and older and those of all ages with chronic health conditions.

Is there a sign-up list for a vaccine?

At this time, no. State and local entities do not have a registry or list where Iowans can sign up for a vaccine as other states are doing.

Local public health officials indicated their offices, as well as local clinics and pharmacies, are being inundated with calls from Iowans wondering when they can expect to receive the vaccine.

Johnson County Public Health has had more calls in recent weeks than it has received throughout the pandemic, said Sam Jarvis, community health manager.

Linn County Public Health’s Meador said local doctor’s offices, pharmacies or public health offices can’t provide a specific date or timeline when individuals can expect to receive a vaccine. These entities have no information on when vaccine shipments will arrive or how many doses they’ll receive at a given time.

Where can I get a vaccine?

The state health department said it will release more information on this topic soon. It’s expected that doses will be available at the hundreds of doctor’s offices, clinics, retail pharmacies and other facilities across the state that have signed on to administer the vaccine.

About 100 health care providers in Linn County alone have signed on, according to local officials.

Essential workers may have their shots coordinated through their employers. Meador said county public health departments will match these workplaces with “a vaccine host” to coordinate administration of doses.

These employees may have to travel to the vaccine host’s location, or the host may give shots at the workplace.

How long will I have to wait until I get a vaccine?

State public health officials told state lawmakers this past week they plan to start administering vaccines for Phase 1B populations by Feb. 1 at the latest.

But the process will take some time, warned Ken Sharp, the IDPH official in charge of the COVID-19 vaccine effort.

“We need everyone to understand that not everybody’s going to get their vaccine by Feb. 2. They’re not even going to get their vaccine necessarily by the end of February,” Sharp said Tuesday.

State officials have not given any indication how they plan to prioritize Phase 1B, a much broader population than those that qualify under 1A.

They did say the effort is likely to take at least several weeks.

Linn County Public Health officials said this past week that, based on the current supply of COVID-19 vaccines, it could take several months before everyone in Phase 1A and 1B is vaccinated.

“I wish I could give you a day or a week or a month when a vaccine will be available to you,” Meador said. “However, we don’t have that information.”

Johnson County Public Health also “has no indication of a date,” Jarvis said Monday.

Officials have noted there are many factors involved with distributing a COVID-19 vaccine that complicate its administration. Unlike a flu clinic, each patient has to sit for 15 minutes after receiving a dose to watch for any adverse reactions.

And with the limited supply, there’s pressure not to waste any doses. Once a vial is opened, providers only have six hours to administer doses inside the vial before they have to be thrown out. Hospitals and other providers currently administering the vaccine try to be mindful when scheduling recipients.

When will I know I can go get a vaccine? Will I be notified?

The state public health department likely will make an announcement when populations under Phase 1B can begin to receive a vaccine.

State public health officials said Tuesday they are partnering with the University of Iowa to spread the message statewide to those who qualify under the broader statewide order, and local officials are making efforts to raise awareness for its residents.

Johnson County Public Health plans to use “any means necessary” to notify the public when vaccines are available to them, including social media, news releases and announcements relayed by community partners, Jarvis said.

Linn County Public Health also will make public announcements once more information is available. Linn County residents can sign up to receive COVID-19 updates through the county website’s Notify Me tool, at linncounty.org/list.aspx.

Where can I find more information on the vaccine itself?

If you have general questions about the vaccine, you can call 211, available 24 hours a day.

If you have specific questions, such as those that deal with your own health and risk, call your health care provider.

You also can find more information about the COVID-19 vaccine on the state’s website, idph.iowa.gov.

