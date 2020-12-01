Project Better Together launches Adopt a Health Care Worker campaign

IOWA CITY — Johnson County leaders are encouraging residents to “adopt” a health care worker this holiday season.

According to a news release, Project Better Together — a collaboration between Think Iowa City, the Iowa City Downtown District, the Iowa City Area Business Partnership and Iowa City Area Development Group — has launched an Adopt a Health Care Worker campaign. Under the program — which will last through the end of the year — residents can sign up to be paired with a health care worker. Those residents are then encouraged to send a card or note to the worker or send them a care package or gift card to a local business.

Health care workers can nominate themselves to be adopted or nominate someone else. There is no limit to how many health care workers can be adopted and there is no monetary commitment to the program, according to Project Better Together.

“This is just a small way to celebrate our health care workers and show our gratitude,” said Mark Nolte, Director of Project Better Together, in a statement. “We wanted to show unity and express our support for them and their families. We really appreciate the dedication and sacrifices by so many in our health care communities.”

Project Better Together will also place yard signs throughout the county to show support for area health care workers.

Anyone interested in nominating a health care worker or signing up to adopt one can visit https://icareatogether.com/adopt-a-health-care-worker/.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com