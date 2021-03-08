More than 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far

More than 900,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa, according to data the Iowa Department of Public Health.

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, 902,070 doses have been administered in Iowa, according to the data, with 869,527 going to Iowa Residents.

Statewide, 328,847 individuals have received one dose of the two-dose series, while 286,590 are fully vaccinated.

In Linn County, 67,934 vaccine doses have been administered, and 23,540 — or 13.5 percent of the county’s adult population — have completed the two-shot vaccine.

In Johnson County, 56,068 doses have been administered, and 20,336 — or 16.79 percent of the county’s adult population — have completed the vaccine.

Expanded Eligibility

Starting Monday, Iowans younger than 65 became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine if they have underlying medical conditions that put them at an increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.

Linn County Public Health announced Monday that individuals aged 16-64 with certain underlying health conditions will be able to receive a shot from a Linn County provider beginning March 14.

According to the CDC website, people with these conditions are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus: cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant; obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher but less than 40); severe obesity (BMI greater than or equal to 40); pregnancy; sickle cell disease; smoking; and Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Iowans in previous priority groups who are able to receive the COVID vaccine now are health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people 65 and older, teachers and staff at K-12 schools, child care staff and essential workers.

Cdc Guidelines

As more people get vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines Monday, expanding freedoms for fully vaccinated individuals.

According to the CDC, people who are two weeks past their final shot face little risk if they visit indoors with unvaccinated members of a single household at low risk of severe disease, without wearing masks or distancing. That would free many vaccinated grandparents who live near their unvaccinated children and grandchildren to gather for the first time in a year.

The CDC also said fully vaccinated people can gather indoors with those who are also fully vaccinated. And they do not need to quarantine, or be tested after exposure to the coronavirus, if they have no symptoms.

New Cases

Iowa on Monday reported 149 new COVID-19 cases and one new, confirmed death.

The new numbers bring the state’s total number of virus cases to 339,693 and the number of deaths to 5,559 since last March, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new cases were identified in 3,809 tests in the 24-hour period.

Iowa’s seven-day average of new cases is 440 — the lowest since Aug. 14 — and the state’s seven-day positivity rate is 4.23 percent.

Included in the new additions were 16 new cases among young people age 17 and younger, bringing the total number youths who have tested positive for the virus to 38,507. Two new cases were reported among education workers, bringing that total to 7,729.

Linn County reported 18 new cases, bringing its total number of virus cases to 19,518. The county’s seven-day average is 15.

Johnson County added 20 new cases Monday, bringing its total to 13,179. The county’s seven-day average is 14.

Confirmed Deaths

The one new, confirmed death reported Monday took place on Feb. 14 in Hancock County. The individual was between the ages of 61 and 80.

Long-Term Care Facilities

As of Monday, 10 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Within those facilities, 141 individuals were positive with the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,193 people have died of COVID-19 in the long-term care facilities.

