CORONAVIRUS

Meatless May? Latino civil rights group launches meat boycott as coronavirus hits plant workers

'Meatless May' targets beef, poultry, pork and eggs from corporate plants

The Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo. (Jeff Reinitz/Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier)
The Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo. (Jeff Reinitz/Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:44PM | Fri, May 01, 2020

The reasons behind drop in Iowa tax collections - we can't blame the c ...

06:40PM | Fri, May 01, 2020

Meatless May? Latino civil rights group launches meat boycott as coron ...

04:48PM | Fri, May 01, 2020

Coronavirus 'doesn't discriminate,' says St. Luke's patient after 35-d ...

04:34PM | Fri, May 01, 2020

Spielman's Event Services closes after 30 years due to pandemic's econ ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The Latino civil rights organization LULAC is asking Iowans to boycott corporate beef, pork, poultry and eggs this month in a show of solidarity with workers in food processing plants hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

LULAC launched its “Meatless May” campaign Friday in a virtual news conference that featured several Iowa Democrats, farmers and union representatives.

“We need everybody across the state of Iowa to join us, as a community, because it impacts everybody,” LULAC Iowa State Director Nick Salazar said.

We are calling for a coalition of many different groups of people who want to stand with the workers and protect our food supply. Our goal is dignity through sustainable production.”

The boycott comes as COVID-19 ravages workers in the Midwest’s food processing plants, where they work in close quarters on factory lines. Scores of Iowa’s more than 7,880 cases have stemmed from plants such as Tyson Foods in Waterloo, which closed its pork processing plant last week.

Tyson idled its largest beef plant, in Dakota City, Neb., on Friday.

As President Donald Trump calls on such plants to remain open and executives warn of looming food shortages, LULAC maintains employees, many of whom are Latino, are operating in unsafe conditions.

“Sending our workers onto the meatpacking plants’ kill floors without PPE is like sending firefighters into a burning house without respirators,” said Eddie Mauro, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Iowa. “Or soldiers to the front lines without a gas mask.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The boycott encourages Iowans to go without meat and eggs produced by corporately owned plants while supporting local farmers, such as Chris Peterson, a hog farmer and co-founder of Iowans for Responsible Agriculture.

“No worker should be told to go to work and put your life at risk and not receive unemployment,” Peterson said during the news conference.

“That’s hogwash to me. In this country, that’s unforgivable.”

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:32PM | Fri, May 01, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 1: Iowa schools receive fede ...

11:57AM | Fri, May 01, 2020

New coronavirus cases in Iowa hit another record

10:45AM | Fri, May 01, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Friday, May ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
MollyDuffy

The Gazette

All articles by Molly

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Coronavirus 'doesn't discriminate,' says St. Luke's patient after 35-day hospital stay

Spielman's Event Services closes after 30 years due to pandemic's economic impact

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 1: Iowa schools receive federal aid to address coronavirus costs; EntreFEST switches to digital format

New coronavirus cases in Iowa hit another record

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Report: Higher education enrollment was falling even before coronavirus

Woman killed in northwest Cedar Rapids shooting was pregnant, police say

Gazette business panel to discuss Corridor city planning, community engagement

Morning assault on woman in Iowa City reported, the second similar assault this week

Linn County negotiating management of Dows Farm

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate