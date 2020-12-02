CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 deaths confirmed in 97 of Iowa's 99 counties

Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Cr
Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The site provides protection from winter weather for medical staff and testing subjects. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:19PM | Wed, December 02, 2020

COVID-19 deaths confirmed in 97 of Iowa's 99 counties

02:29PM | Wed, December 02, 2020

Grassley calls for more COVID relief for schools, businesses, but not ...

05:57PM | Tue, December 01, 2020

UI epidemiologist 'more optimistic' about COVID-19 but says Iowans sho ...

05:54PM | Tue, December 01, 2020

Gov. Reynolds, AG Miller call on Congress to act on pandemic aid
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — All but two Iowa counties have had a death attributed to COVID-19.

According to public health data, Greene County — northwest of Des Moines — recorded its first confirmed death due to COVID-19, bringing the number up to 97 of Iowa’s 99 counties with a confirmed coronavirus death. Only Decatur and Worth counties have not seen deaths related to COVID-19.

All told, there were 22 new deaths in Iowa over the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Wednesday. There have been 2,449 COVID-19 deaths statewide. There were no new deaths in Linn or Johnson counties.

Iowa added 3,020 new cases, bringing the statewide total up to 233,917. The seven-day average for new cases — 2,137 — was down from 2,184 the day before and has decreased for eight consecutive days.

Linn County added 188 new cases over 24 hours and now stands at 14,544 cases. Johnson County added 76 cases, bring its total up to 9,738. Linn County’s seven-day average of new cases is 128 and Johnson County’s 7-day average is 72.

Hospitalizations, ICU patients and patients on ventilators all decreased over the 24-hour period. Hospitalizations decreased from 1,172 to 1,162; ICU patients dropped from 235 to 226; and there were 144 patients on ventilators, down from 131.

Among the positive cases, children accounted for 355 new cases and nine cases fell within the education occupation category.

There are 164 current outbreaks in Iowa’s long-term care facilities, up one from the day before. The Meth Wick Health Care Center represents the sixth current outbreak in Linn County, with 22 new cases, 20 in the last 14 days and no patients recovered.

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:19PM | Wed, December 02, 2020

COVID-19 deaths confirmed in 97 of Iowa's 99 counties

02:29PM | Wed, December 02, 2020

Grassley calls for more COVID relief for schools, businesses, but not ...

05:57PM | Tue, December 01, 2020

UI epidemiologist 'more optimistic' about COVID-19 but says Iowans sho ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Grassley calls for more COVID relief for schools, businesses, but not for states

UI epidemiologist 'more optimistic' about COVID-19 but says Iowans should 'hunker down a little bit longer'

Gov. Reynolds, AG Miller call on Congress to act on pandemic aid

Iowa adds another 1,878 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Derecho takes more than $133 million toll on some Cedar Rapids businesses

Iowa Democrat Rita Hart to challenge 6-vote loss in appeal to U.S. House

45% of Iowa waters impaired, including Lake Macbride, parts of Cedar and Iowa rivers

University of Iowa student accused of extortion

Iowa tax analyst: Revenue numbers don't show true picture

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe