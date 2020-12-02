COVID-19 deaths confirmed in 97 of Iowa's 99 counties

IOWA CITY — All but two Iowa counties have had a death attributed to COVID-19.

According to public health data, Greene County — northwest of Des Moines — recorded its first confirmed death due to COVID-19, bringing the number up to 97 of Iowa’s 99 counties with a confirmed coronavirus death. Only Decatur and Worth counties have not seen deaths related to COVID-19.

All told, there were 22 new deaths in Iowa over the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Wednesday. There have been 2,449 COVID-19 deaths statewide. There were no new deaths in Linn or Johnson counties.

Iowa added 3,020 new cases, bringing the statewide total up to 233,917. The seven-day average for new cases — 2,137 — was down from 2,184 the day before and has decreased for eight consecutive days.

Linn County added 188 new cases over 24 hours and now stands at 14,544 cases. Johnson County added 76 cases, bring its total up to 9,738. Linn County’s seven-day average of new cases is 128 and Johnson County’s 7-day average is 72.

Hospitalizations, ICU patients and patients on ventilators all decreased over the 24-hour period. Hospitalizations decreased from 1,172 to 1,162; ICU patients dropped from 235 to 226; and there were 144 patients on ventilators, down from 131.

Among the positive cases, children accounted for 355 new cases and nine cases fell within the education occupation category.

There are 164 current outbreaks in Iowa’s long-term care facilities, up one from the day before. The Meth Wick Health Care Center represents the sixth current outbreak in Linn County, with 22 new cases, 20 in the last 14 days and no patients recovered.

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

