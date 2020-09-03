Johnson County moves to No. 2 spot for most virus cases in Iowa

Johnson County now ranks second in the state for the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa, behind Polk County.

Johnson County, home of the University of Iowa, added 108 new cases in the last 24 hours as of 11 a.m. Thursday, marking the ninth straight day of triple digit cases for a total 4,209 positive tests, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data analyzed by The Gazette. Polk and Story counties also reported triple-digit positive results.

However, the seven-day average for Johnson County was 159, down for the first time after climbing for 16 straight days.

Statewide, Iowa had 754 new processed positive COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours as of 11 a.m. Thursday. The state also saw nine new deaths. The new numbers bring Iowa’s case total to 66,893 and the state’s total number of deaths to 1,134.

Three of the new deaths were residents of Clinton County. Davis, Marion, O’Brien, Polk, Warren and Winnebago counties had one additional death each on Thursday.

With 754 out 5,420 tests in the 24-hour period being positive, the positivity rate was 13.91 percent.

As Iowa approaches Labor Day weekend, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, but all Test Iowa sites will be closed on Monday for the holiday. All sites will reopen on Tuesday resuming normal hours and operations, according to a news release.

Polk County, where Des Moines is located, reported 120 new cases in the 24-hour time period. Polk County has 13,630 total virus cases. Just north in Story County, home of Iowa State University, 108 new cases were reported for a total of 2,267 and a positivity rate of 32.83 percent. Story County’s seven-day average is 109.

Linn County had 27 new cases in the 24-hour period, bringing the county total to 3,032 and bringing the seven-day average to 26. Cedar Rapids, in Linn County, issued a mask mandate Wednesday, requiring face coverings to be worn in most public spaces. Cedar Rapids joins five other Iowa cities with mask mandates — Des Moines, Iowa City, Dubuque, Mount Vernon and Muscatine.

Black Hawk County had 23 new cases as of 11 a.m. on Thursday within the 24-hour time period for a total of 3,853. The county’s positivity rate over the last day was 13.14 percent and its seven-day average is 34.

Some long-term care facilities have been removed from the outbreak list. Newton Health Care Center in Jasper County and Marian Home in Webster County were both removed from the outbreak list. In Eastern Iowa, Winslow House Care Center in Marion added two new recoveries for 11 total recovered in the facility. The care center still has 22 positive cases.

Across Iowa, hospitalizations went up to 323 from 310 over the last 24 hours as of 11 a.m. on Thursday. ICU patients went up from 87 to 88 and patients on ventilators went up from 39 to 41.

Top 10 counties in total cases:

1. Polk County: 13,630

2. Johnson County: 4,209

3. Woodbury County: 4,199

4. Black Hawk County: 3,853

5. Linn County: 3,032

6. Story County: 2,657

7. Dallas County: 2,414

8. Scott County: 2,267

9. Dubuque County: 2,072

10. Buena Vista County: 1,831

Double-digit increases or more:

• Polk County: 120

• Johnson County: 108

• Story County: 108

• Woodbury County: 42

• Linn County: 27

• Plymouth County: 24

• Black Hawk County: 23

• Dallas County: 23

• Warren County: 16

• Pottawattamie County: 14

• Scott County: 14

• Tama County: 14

• Marshall County: 11

• Dubuque County: 10

• Mahaska County: 10

