Cedar Rapids issues mask mandate as coronavirus cases spike

CEDAR RAPIDS — Mayor Brad Hart signed an emergency proclamation Wednesday requiring face masks be worn in public as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus as Iowa is among the states leading the nation in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita.

Cedar Rapids joins five other Iowa cities with mask mandates — Des Moines, Iowa City, Dubuque, Mount Vernon and Muscatine — as municipalities push back on state officials’ stance that local governments lack the legal authority to issue such mandates.

The mandate comes as the Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday counted 66,139 COVID-19 cases across the state, with 3,005 of those in Linn County.

“For several months, I have been encouraging, even begging, for the voluntary use of masks by all residents in public in order to protect our residents and get us back to our normal lives more quickly,” Hart said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have continued to see an increase of cases throughout Iowa, making a mask mandate more critical than ever to slow the spread in our community.”

Enforcement will focus on education, according to the statement, emphasizing the need for health and safety in the community. The Cedar Rapids Police Department will have face coverings available to distribute to residents not following the mandate.

The Cedar Rapids proclamation states residents and visitors are required to wear face coverings across their nose and mouth in public places, including:

• Public transportation

• Outdoor spaces if keeping six feet away from others is not possible

• Indoor public settings, such as grocery stories, retails stores and other public settings that are not one’s home

Individuals do not have to wear masks when they are alone, or with members of their household.

They also aren’t required to wear masks during exercise, while eating and drinking at a food establishment or when they’re obtaining a service that would require temporary removal of a face covering.

People who are exempt from the rules include:

• Those aged younger than 2 years

• Those who have trouble breathing

• Those who have been told by medical, behavioral and legal professionals not to wear face coverings

• Those actively engaged in a public safety role, such as law enforcement and emergency medical personnel

The Linn County Board of Supervisors and Board of Health passed a proclamation Aug. 5 asking Gov. Kim Reynolds to modify her emergency proclamation to turn over control to local governments to handle the public health crisis.

The county officials, backed by Linn County mayors, urged the governor to give them the power to enact localized responses to curb the spread of COVID-19 “such as legally enforceable restrictions on the activity and actions of persons who do not wear face coverings when the use of such face coverings may protect lives and public health.”

Reynolds has urged Iowans to wear masks in public but has said she will not require it.

The Republican governor on Aug. 27 ordered nightclubs, breweries and bars close in six counties in response to the uptick in cases. Among those six counties are Johnson, Story and Black Hawk counties, home to the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa where some students were seen crowding bars and flouting social-distancing guidelines after returning for the fall semester.

Meanwhile, the White House coronavirus task force has advocated state officials take stricter measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In the latest report published Sunday, the federal task force strongly recommended the state close bars and limit restaurant capacity in 61 counties, going further than Reynolds’ order.

It also strongly recommended enacting a mandate that Iowans wear masks in public. The report said Iowa’s rate of 232 new cases per 100,000 population over the last week is nearly triple the national average of 88 per 100,000.

“Community transmission continues to be high in rural and urban counties across Iowa, with increasing transmission in the major university towns. Mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission,” the report reads.

Questions remain on the scope of local control during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Iowa Code still grants cities and counties power to “preserve and improve the peace, safety, welfare, comfort and convenience of their residents,” according to a memo from the Attorney General’s Office.

