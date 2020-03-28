Coronavirus cases surge in Linn County

Having avoided a first confirmed case of coronavirus for weeks after the deadly virus’ arrival in Iowa, Linn County as of Saturday had the third-most cases in the state — marking a rapid escalation after reporting its first just one week ago.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday announced Iowa’s positive COVID-19 case total is nearing the 300 mark — reaching 298, thanks to an additional 64 positive cases in 21 counties.

Linn County saw the biggest increase, with another 14 positive cases — including six adults in the younger age range from 18 to 40; five between 41 and 60; and three between ages 61 and 80. Those additional cases bring Linn County’s total to 36 — just four shy of the 40 in Polk County.

Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa and the state’s first COVID-19 cases, still reports the most with 61.

Linn County’s rise to the top three happened in just a week — as Reynolds last Saturday announced the Eastern Iowa community’s first three COVID-19 cases. Its rapid escalation mirrors a broader statewide trend, in that Iowa had 68 cases a week ago and now has more than four times that.

The virus is spreading just as quickly across the country, as the United States now reports the most COVID-19 cases of any country in the world — at more than 112,400, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

Iowa, as of Saturday afternoon, ranked 35th in the nation in coronavirus cases — with smaller and more rural states, like Wyoming, the Dakotas, and West Virginia reporting fewer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

As the death toll nationally and internationally continues to climb, Iowa has reported three deaths related to COVID-19.

Many of Iowa’s cases — as is true for the rest of the country — are clustered around its urban centers, like Polk, Johnson, Linn, Scott, Muscatine, Dubuque, and Hardin counties. Many counties in northwest Iowa have yet to report a case, or have reported just one.

Some of the prevalence is tied to testing, which Iowa is continuing to ramp up with the state law week sending $900,000 to its State Hygienic Lab to expand its testing capacity, and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Friday beginning to conduct its own COVID-19 tests.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is planning a news conference Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com