CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases surge in Linn County

Confirmed cases jump from 3 to 36 in a week

An Iowa Department of Transportation digital sign displays a message over a highway in response to the spread of COVID-1
An Iowa Department of Transportation digital sign displays a message over a highway in response to the spread of COVID-19, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:27PM | Sat, March 28, 2020

Child care providers feel overlooked by state efforts to open emergenc ...

01:22PM | Sat, March 28, 2020

Coronavirus cases surge in Linn County

11:45AM | Sat, March 28, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 28

06:00AM | Sat, March 28, 2020

Cedar Rapids, state road work on track for 2020, but could be slowed b ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Having avoided a first confirmed case of coronavirus for weeks after the deadly virus’ arrival in Iowa, Linn County as of Saturday had the third-most cases in the state — marking a rapid escalation after reporting its first just one week ago.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday announced Iowa’s positive COVID-19 case total is nearing the 300 mark — reaching 298, thanks to an additional 64 positive cases in 21 counties.

Linn County saw the biggest increase, with another 14 positive cases — including six adults in the younger age range from 18 to 40; five between 41 and 60; and three between ages 61 and 80. Those additional cases bring Linn County’s total to 36 — just four shy of the 40 in Polk County.

Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa and the state’s first COVID-19 cases, still reports the most with 61.

Linn County’s rise to the top three happened in just a week — as Reynolds last Saturday announced the Eastern Iowa community’s first three COVID-19 cases. Its rapid escalation mirrors a broader statewide trend, in that Iowa had 68 cases a week ago and now has more than four times that.

The virus is spreading just as quickly across the country, as the United States now reports the most COVID-19 cases of any country in the world — at more than 112,400, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

Iowa, as of Saturday afternoon, ranked 35th in the nation in coronavirus cases — with smaller and more rural states, like Wyoming, the Dakotas, and West Virginia reporting fewer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

As the death toll nationally and internationally continues to climb, Iowa has reported three deaths related to COVID-19.

Many of Iowa’s cases — as is true for the rest of the country — are clustered around its urban centers, like Polk, Johnson, Linn, Scott, Muscatine, Dubuque, and Hardin counties. Many counties in northwest Iowa have yet to report a case, or have reported just one.

Some of the prevalence is tied to testing, which Iowa is continuing to ramp up with the state law week sending $900,000 to its State Hygienic Lab to expand its testing capacity, and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Friday beginning to conduct its own COVID-19 tests.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is planning a news conference Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:13PM | Fri, March 27, 2020

Iowa courts will not succumb to virus, chief justice says

05:55PM | Fri, March 27, 2020

Iowa Republicans to use mail-in voting for district conventions

05:54PM | Fri, March 27, 2020

Even closed, Corridor libraries boosting internet access
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 28

Cedar Rapids, state road work on track for 2020, but could be slowed by COVID-19 fallout

Iowa courts will not succumb to virus, chief justice says

Iowa Republicans to use mail-in voting for district conventions

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

2 more Iowans die of coronavirus

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 27: Johnson County Board of Supervisors requests fewer businesses to reduce number of on-site employees

Internet access gaps are not limited to rural Iowa

When 'The Office' itself disrespects

Gazette Weekend News Update, March 28 and 29

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.