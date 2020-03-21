Watch Live: Linn County confirms first coronavirus case

Linn County announced its first confirmed COVID-19, or coronavirus, case Saturday.
This brings the total 46 confirmed cases in Iowa.
A press conference has been scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be streamed live from the Linn County Public Health Facebook page. We will update this page with a video embed when the conference goes live.
The Gazette will have more details today after the news conference.
