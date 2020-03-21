CORONAVIRUS

Watch Live: Linn County confirms first coronavirus case

Third Avenue SE is empty on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020. The annual SaPaDaPaSo parade was cancele
Third Avenue SE is empty on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020. The annual SaPaDaPaSo parade was canceled this year due to concerns of the coronavirus. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:29AM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Watch Live: Linn County confirms first coronavirus case

07:00AM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Religious leaders find virtual ways to worship during COVID-19

06:00AM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Iowa manufacturing, utilities workers still are coming to work. What protections ...

09:25PM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Six of Johnson County's 22 COVID-19 cases have recovered, no new cases reported ...

08:40PM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Economists see real pain, but recovery starting before end of 2020

06:44PM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Iowa faces 'staggering' unemployment claims from coronavirus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Linn County announced its first confirmed COVID-19, or coronavirus, case Saturday.

This brings the total 46 confirmed cases in Iowa.

A press conference has been scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be streamed live from the Linn County Public Health Facebook page. We will update this page with a video embed when the conference goes live.

The Gazette will have more details today after the news conference.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:23PM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Bars, restaurants in Iowa can now sell liquor, wine to go

05:23PM | Fri, March 20, 2020

University of Iowa 'Match Day' scuttled by COVID-19

05:20PM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Where will we get the trillion dollars to fight the coronavirus?

05:19PM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Walmart, Hy-Vee want to beef up with 10,000 new hires

04:18PM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Illinois and New York join California in ordering lockdowns

04:18PM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Virus causing 'staggering' rise in Iowa unemployment claims
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Religious leaders find virtual ways to worship during COVID-19

Iowa manufacturing, utilities workers still are coming to work. What protections have their employers instituted?

Six of Johnson County's 22 COVID-19 cases have recovered, no new cases reported as of Friday

Economists see real pain, but recovery starting before end of 2020

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

At Corridor grocery stores, 'high-risk' hours, online order tweaks transform shopping experience

Iowa faces 'staggering' unemployment claims from coronavirus

Eastern Iowans get a break on gasoline prices

Bars, restaurants in Iowa can now sell liquor, wine to go

Man whose body was found last week in a car near Interstate 380 was murdered, police say

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.