CORONAVIRUS

Johnson County and all of Iowa break records for daily COVID-19 cases

1,477 new cases reported statewide, and 338 new cases in Johnson County

A sign marks the beginning of the COVID-19 testing line and check-in for students moving into campus housing at Lied Rec
A sign marks the beginning of the COVID-19 testing line and check-in for students moving into campus housing at Lied Recreation Center at Iowa State University in Ames on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
01:34PM | Thu, August 27, 2020

With 1,477 new positive cases, Iowa saw the highest number of positive COVID-19 tests ever reported in a 24-hour period on Thursday.

The previous record of new cases was 878 on Aug. 20, according to public health data analyzed by The Gazette.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the seven-day average reached a new high of 809, up from Wednesday’s previous record of 640.

Johnson County — home of the University of Iowa in Iowa City — added 338 new cases, the most ever seen in a county over a 24-hour period.

» BARS CLOSED IN 6 COUNTIES: Gov. Kim Reynolds closes bars as COVID-19 cases surge

It’s also a 12.3 percent increase in total cases from the day before, increasing the overall total to 3,095 COVID-19 cases — which is above Linn County to the north. The seven-day average of positive tests countywide reached 115, surpassing the previous record high of 70 from Wednesday.

Johnson County also saw a 47.6 percent positivity rate in tests over the 24-hours.

Story County — the location of Iowa State University in Ames — added 165 new cases as of Thursday morning, the second highest single-day total. On Aug. 14, the county reported 174 new cases.

Story County has 1,897 total cases and a seven-day average of 64, a record above 44 from the day before.

Black Hawk County — which houses University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls — saw 70 new cases Thursday, bringing the countywide total COVID-19 cases to 3,613.

Linn County reported 45 new cases, bringing the total case count to 2,847. Polk County, by comparison, saw 217 new cases.

Total novel coronavirus cases statewide is 59,496 as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Of the total 7,477 tests conducted over the 24-hour period, 1,477 were positive and 6,000 were negative for a 19.75 positivity rate, according to state data.

State public health officials confirmed 18 new deaths on Thursday, including two in Johnson County, bringing the total death toll to 1,080 in Iowa. Deaths were also reported in Boone, Clinton, Dallas, Des Moines, Howard, Marshall, Muscatine, Plymouth, Polk, Wapello and Woodbury counties.

Hospitalizations across Iowa are down slightly, falling from 313 to 305 total patients. ICU patients also dropped from 102 to 99, but individuals on ventilators increased by four, reaching a total of 44.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

