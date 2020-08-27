Reynolds closes bars in 6 Iowa counties, including Johnson and Linn, as COVID-19 cases surge

/

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds has invoked a new public health emergency proclamation that will close all bars, taverns, breweries and nightclubs in six counties — including Johnson and Linn — where spikes in positive coronavirus cases recently have ramped up especially among people in the 19 to 24 age range.

The proclamation takes effect at 5 p.m. today in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties and will remain in effect until at least Sept. 20. Restaurants in those counties that serve alcohol can remain open but must stop serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m. under the new order.

“I don’t make these decisions lightly,” the governor told a news conference in Johnston, “but these actions are absolutely necessary.”

All three of Iowa’s public universities began the fall semester this month — and at all three, crowds of students showing little regards for masks or social distancing inundated bars.

Reynolds said the action is required to slow the COVID-19 spread — especially among the 18 to 40 age cohort — to prevent negative impacts on Iowa’s workforce, health care and school settings. She also asked hosts of gatherings of more than 10 people to maintain 6-foot social distancing and encouraged Iowans aged 2 and older to wear masks in public settings.

Reynolds said it is her hope that she will be able to “dial back” the restrictions next month but she also noted that more stringent action also may considered if parties and social gatherings where COVID-19 mitigation practices are not being observed just merely move to another venue outside of bar settings.

“We’re fully ready to take additional action if necessary,” she said. “We want to make sure that we get in front of this especially as we move into the flu season.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Reynolds said the statewide level of positive COVID-19 cases among Iowans aged 19 to 24 has increased by 23 percent with dramatic spikes in Johnson and Story counties — home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, respectively.

Johnson County saw a jump in positive cases of 58 percent in the last 14 days and 69 percent in the past seven days, while Story County’s numbers were up 67 percent over the last 14 days and 74 percent in a week.

“Really the data is compelling,” she said, adding that her emergency action is intended to balance various factors in the face of increasing virus activity that threatens to increase hospitalization rates, impact staffing in health care facilities and schools and cause other workforce issues.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com